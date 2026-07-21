



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army have claimed responsibility for a series of strikes against US-linked assets across the Gulf region.





According to announcements carried by Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB, the operations included attacks on radar systems, aircraft, military bases, and even commercial data infrastructure.





The IRGC stated that its Aerospace Force, during the 24th wave of “Operation Nasr 2”, destroyed a US missile defence radar system and an F-15 aircraft inside a shelter in Jordan. The force claimed the operation was designed to clear radar and defence systems to enable further missile and drone operations. In its statement, the IRGC declared that the Gulf region was not a place for American forces and demanded their withdrawal.





In another announcement, the IRGC claimed that it had targeted Amazon’s central data infrastructure in Bahrain with several cruise missiles. The attack was described as retaliation for what Iran alleged was a US strike on a civilian facility under construction in Dar Khuyin. The IRGC asserted that the data infrastructure was destroyed.





The IRGC also claimed responsibility for an attack on a compound housing US military personnel in Jordan’s Rukban region. According to the statement, several American soldiers were killed. The IRGC accused US officials of downplaying casualties and promised further details would be released.





Separately, the Iranian Army announced drone strikes on three US military bases in Kuwait under the 19th stage of “Operation Lightning”. The bases targeted were Arifjan, Al-Adiri, and Ahmad Al-Jaber. Arifjan was described as a major US ground forces deployment centre, while Al-Adiri and Ahmad Al-Jaber were said to support aviation and surveillance operations.





The Army claimed radar and defence systems at these bases were struck, including an early warning radar, missile defence radar, FPS-117 radar, Patriot defence system, and satellite communication systems.





The IRGC further claimed that it had destroyed a long-range radar site, communications centre, satellite reception systems, and another missile defence radar belonging to US forces in Kuwait. It also alleged that an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al-Salem base was hit, damaging or destroying several drones.





The Iranian Army added that HIMARS missile systems at Arifjan base were targeted with surface-to-surface missiles during the 18th stage of “Operation Lightning”. These operations were presented as part of a broader campaign to degrade US military capabilities in the region.





The United States, through Central Command (CENTCOM), confirmed earlier that it had carried out new strikes against Iranian targets under the direction of President Donald Trump. CENTCOM stated that the strikes were intended to reduce Iran’s ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





Iran, however, described its actions as retaliatory measures against US aggression and military presence.





The escalation highlights the intensifying confrontation between Washington and Tehran, with both sides conducting operations across the Gulf. The targeting of military assets, radar systems, and even commercial infrastructure underscores the widening scope of hostilities and the growing risk of regional instability.





ANI







