



Iran has reiterated its position that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, directly challenging the United States Central Command’s assertion that maritime traffic continues unhindered.





The Persian Gulf Strait Authority, a newly established Iranian maritime body tasked with regulating transit through the strategic waterway, announced that passage is suspended due to what it described as “illegal movements” by US military forces.





It declared that vessels would only be permitted to transit once stability is restored and after obtaining a transit permit issued by the authority.





In a statement posted on X, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority informed applicants that requests for transit would be reviewed once calm returns to the region. It emphasised that the only way to obtain a permit is through its official website and encouraged followers to monitor its social media account for updates. The authority thanked applicants for their patience and cooperation during the period of closure.





This clarification followed a post by US Central Command, which insisted that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to all vessels. CENTCOM stated that US forces are positioned to guarantee freedom of navigation and dismissed Iran’s claim of authority over the waterway. It described Tehran’s declarations as arbitrary and unwarranted, stressing that traffic continues to flow despite Iranian threats and harassment.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had earlier announced the closure of the strait “until further notice.” According to Press TV, the IRGC declared that the waterway would remain shut until the United States ends its intervention in West Asia. The statement warned that no vessel would be permitted to transit and linked the closure to the security situation created by foreign powers.





The IRGC Navy cautioned against any military action taken under the pretext of the closure, warning that such moves would provoke a strong response. It threatened that additional enemy bases in the region would be targeted if aggression continued.





The IRGC further asserted that responsibility for any consequences would rest with the United States, Israel, and regional states hosting military facilities allegedly used against Iran.





These developments highlight the escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran over control of one of the world’s most vital maritime chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for global energy supplies, and its closure has far‑reaching implications for international trade and security.





While the United States insists on freedom of navigation under international law, Iran is attempting to assert regulatory authority through its newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority.





The situation has drawn regional actors into mediation efforts. Qatari negotiators have travelled to Iran in an attempt to ease tensions and create conditions for the resumption of US‑Iran talks. Their involvement underscores the urgency of preventing further escalation, particularly given the fragile state of ceasefire arrangements in West Asia and the risk of wider conflict.





The standoff reflects the broader struggle for influence in the region, with Iran seeking to leverage maritime control as a tool of pressure while the United States maintains its naval presence to safeguard commercial shipping.





The competing declarations illustrate the volatility of the current security environment and the potential for miscalculation in a highly sensitive theatre.





ANI







