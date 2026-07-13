



ISRO has announced the successful completion of three major tests of the Gaganyaan crew module systems, marking another important step forward in India’s first human spaceflight program.





These tests were carried out on Sunday, 12 July 2026, and each focused on critical safety and operational mechanisms of the crew module.





The first test was centred on the crew module up-righting system, which ensures that the module remains upright after splashdown in the sea. This capability is considered one of the most vital crew safety requirements.





To achieve this, ISRO developed a stored cold-gas-based up-righting system. A system-level qualification test setup was realised, incorporating all elements of the crew module up-righting system.





Successful inflation tests were conducted for the primary inflation module, where stored gas in a high-pressure bottle was used to inflate the flotation system by operating control valves. This demonstrated the system’s ability to stabilise the crew module in the correct orientation after landing.





The second test examined the service module connect-disconnect system, which is the umbilical mechanism linking the crew module, where astronauts reside, with the service module that provides power and propulsion.





The mechanism consists of two parts: CSU-1 located on the crew module side, and CSU-2 located on the service module side. During Earth re-entry, the service module first separates from the crew module after CSU-1 disconnects. Just before re-entry, CSU-2 is also separated.





ISRO carried out a separation test of CSU-2 from a simulated crew module, which demonstrated clean separation and confirmed the structural stability of the crew module panel and its interfaces. This validation is crucial to ensuring that the modules disengage safely during re-entry.





The third test focused on the apex cover separation event. The apex cover protects the parachutes and associated subsystems during the mission. It must be separated before the parachutes are deployed to decelerate the crew module.





The test validated the structural integrity of the crew module during this separation, ensuring that the protective cover can be removed without compromising the module’s safety or the deployment of the parachutes.





These three successful tests collectively strengthen confidence in the readiness of the Gaganyaan crew module systems. Each mechanism tested plays a vital role in ensuring astronaut safety during splashdown, re-entry, and descent.





The up-righting system guarantees stability after landing, the connect-disconnect system ensures clean separation of modules, and the apex cover separation secures the parachute deployment sequence. Together, they form part of the layered safety architecture that underpins the mission.





The Gaganyaan programme aims to demonstrate India’s capability to send astronauts into low-Earth orbit and return them safely. With each successful test, ISRO is moving closer to achieving this milestone.





The uncrewed missions scheduled ahead will serve as proving grounds for these systems, paving the way for India’s entry into the select group of nations capable of independent human spaceflight.





PTI







