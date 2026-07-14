



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Monday. Their discussions centred on pressing global developments and the strength of India-UN cooperation.





EAM Jaishankar highlighted that the talks covered West Asia, Ukraine and Sudan, reflecting the urgency of ongoing conflicts and instability. He noted that the meeting reaffirmed the robust framework underpinning India’s engagement with the United Nations.





The meeting came shortly after India officially launched its campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-29 term. At the launch event, Jaishankar outlined India’s priorities, its extensive peacekeeping record, and its enduring commitment to multilateralism.





He emphasised that India’s candidature is being presented at a time when the world faces escalating violence and instability, making the role of the UN and the Security Council more critical than ever.





In his address at the UN headquarters, Jaishankar spoke of the paradox confronting the international community: while global interdependence is deepening, conflict and instability are spreading. He stressed that member states would evaluate India’s vision for addressing these challenges alongside its historical record of contributing to international peace and security.





He explained that India’s approach is encapsulated in the ‘SHANTI’ vision—Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity—which he described as the guiding principle of India’s efforts towards a secure, peaceful and equitable world.





Jaishankar underscored India’s extensive contributions to UN peacekeeping operations. Since the inception of the UN, India has deployed nearly 300,000 personnel across about 50 missions worldwide.





At present, India has 4,300 personnel serving in 10 of the 11 active missions. He affirmed that India will continue to advocate for peacekeeping operations that are better equipped, technologically enabled and realistically mandated, while also championing the ‘Women, Peace and Security’ agenda.





He also highlighted India’s role as a reliable development partner, noting that Indian-funded projects are being implemented in 79 countries. He reiterated that India has consistently promoted dialogue and diplomacy amid global conflicts, working to amplify the concerns of the Global South.





He stressed that India’s presence in the Security Council would strengthen decision-making through wider consultations and harmonisation of global interests, and appealed for support for India’s candidacy.





If elected, India would join the UNSC’s 10 rotating non-permanent members, who serve two-year terms alongside the five permanent members: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States. Non-permanent members are elected by the 193-member UN General Assembly and require a two-thirds majority vote.





India has previously served eight terms as a non-permanent member, most recently in 2021-22. As a founding member of the UN, India has consistently supported the purposes and principles of the Charter and has long advocated for comprehensive reforms of the Security Council to reflect contemporary global realities.





Following his engagements at the UN, Jaishankar will travel to Brussels to attend the third meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council. He will also interact with his EU and Belgian counterparts on 14 and 15 July, reinforcing India’s ties with Europe and advancing cooperation in critical technologies, resilient supply chains and strategic connectivity.





ANI



