



In a historic event for the Indian space program, Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram‑1 rocket has successfully completed Test Flight‑1 under Mission Aagaman, marking India’s first privately developed orbital launch.





The vehicle lifted off at 12:05 pm IST on 18 July 2026 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, deploying multiple technology demonstration payloads and symbolic artefacts into low Earth orbit.





This achievement establishes India’s private sector as a credible player in orbital launch services.





The Vikram‑1 rocket, developed by Hyderabad‑based Skyroot Aerospace, is a seven‑storey‑tall, four‑stage launch vehicle built entirely from advanced carbon composite materials. It is capable of carrying payloads of up to 350 kilograms into a 450 kilometre orbit at a 60‑degree inclination.





Vikram-1 payload housing after the 2 satellites were injected into a precise orbit





The rocket incorporates several innovations, including India’s first fully 3D‑printed liquid engine, an ultra‑low‑shock pneumatic separation system, and the nation’s longest monolithic carbon composite rocket stage. These features highlight the engineering breakthroughs achieved by the private sector.





Mission Aagaman carried four satellites. One was Skyroot’s own SCOPE platform, two were from Indian start-ups Grahaa Space and Cosmoserve, and the fourth was from German start-up Dcubed. Alongside these, the rocket also carried symbolic payloads.





These included three micro‑sculptures honouring Indian scientists C.V. Raman, Vikram Sarabhai, and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, each smaller than a grain of rice. A lotus artwork embedded with 32 lab‑grown diamonds was also flown, valued at ₹10 lakh. In addition, a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi bearing the words “Vande Mataram” was carried, along with messages from engineers, scientists, investors, and astronauts.





The flight sequence lasted approximately 15 minutes, culminating in the successful deployment of payloads into low Earth orbit. Engineering data collected during the mission will be used to validate guidance, navigation, and control systems, ensuring reliability for future commercial launches.





This test flight represents a crucial step towards establishing rapid, on‑demand launch services for small satellites, a market segment growing rapidly worldwide.





Prime Minister Modi spoke to Skyroot team over telephone and described the launch as “a historic new frontier for India’s space journey.” He emphasised that the mission reflects the talent, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit of India’s youth, and demonstrates how reforms in the space sector are unlocking opportunities for innovation and enterprise. He urged citizens, particularly young people, to follow the mission and support Skyroot’s success.





The successful launch of Vikram‑1 marks a turning point in India’s space program. Until now, orbital launches were exclusively conducted by ISRO. With Skyroot’s achievement, India joins a select group of nations where private companies have independently developed and launched orbital‑class rockets.





This milestone is expected to attract significant investment, foster international partnerships, and accelerate India’s ambition to build a $45 billion space economy.





Mission Aagaman builds on Skyroot’s earlier success with Vikram‑S, a suborbital rocket launched in November 2022. The transition from suborbital to orbital capability demonstrates the rapid progress of India’s private aerospace ecosystem.





The collaboration between ISRO, INSPACe, and private firms has created a framework where innovation and commercialisation can thrive, positioning India as a competitive player in the global launch services market.





The phrase “One rocket, a billion believers” has become the defining sentiment of Mission Aagaman. The successful flight of Vikram‑1 is not only a technological triumph but also a symbol of national pride and optimism. It represents the resilience and ingenuity of India’s private sector and signals the dawn of a new era in Indian space exploration.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







