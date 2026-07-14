



The mortal remains of the fifteen Indian victims who lost their lives in the Vietnam boat tragedy are scheduled to arrive at Mumbai Airport on Monday evening.





The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan confirmed that detailed arrangements have been finalised for the transhipment of the remains, following intervention by Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and consultations with the Embassy of India in Vietnam.





The remains are expected to reach Mumbai Airport at approximately 9:35 PM Indian Standard Time on Vietnam Airlines Flight VN979. To ensure seamless handling, the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have engaged John Pinto International Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, an agency experienced in such operations.





The Andhra Pradesh Bhavan further noted that after detailed discussions with the Resident Commissioner, the handling agency agreed to transport three of the mortal remains to Hyderabad. These are tentatively scheduled to depart Mumbai by IndiGo Flight 6E6362 at 5:45 AM on 14 July 2026, reaching Hyderabad at 7:20 AM, subject to statutory clearances.





The Government of Andhra Pradesh has directed its state protocol team to receive the remains at Hyderabad Airport. District Collectors have deputed senior officers with ambulances for onward transportation to Machilipatnam, Kadapa and Hindupur, with departure expected around 9:00 AM.





Sri Chandana Nancharaiah, General Manager of APTDC, is travelling to Mumbai by IndiGo Flight 6E5124, arriving around 7:00 PM, to oversee payments and transhipment arrangements. District Collectors have been instructed to keep the bereaved families informed of the revised schedule.





The Andhra Bhavan team is monitoring the entire operation round the clock and remains in constant coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Embassy of India in Vietnam, Mumbai Airport authorities, the handling agency, and the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to ensure dignified and expeditious repatriation.





On Sunday night, several survivors from Andhra Pradesh who were caught in the tragic speedboat accident off the coast of Phu Quoc Island arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. The accident claimed at least fifteen lives, including Indian tourists, when a speedboat carrying thirty-six people capsized near Phu Quoc Island.





The Embassy of India in Vietnam confirmed that ten victims were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam. According to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, about twenty-five kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon, throwing all passengers into the sea.





The tragedy has prompted calls for stricter safety measures in tourist operations around Phu Quoc, a popular destination known for its beaches and coral reefs. Vietnamese authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, while both Indian and Vietnamese officials continue to coordinate closely to support the victims and their families.





ANI







