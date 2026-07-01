



Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence has announced that its air force carried out precision airstrikes against ISIS positions inside Pakistan’s Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.





The strikes were described as strategic retaliation, coming amid mounting international condemnation of Pakistan’s repeated cross‑border actions and its alleged attempts to externalise domestic failures through aggression.





Reports confirmed that Afghan aircraft targeted a joint facility in the Saranan area of Pishin district in Balochistan. Additional operations were conducted in the Shah Salim Valley of Chitral and in Kambar Khel, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Taliban administration stated that these locations were actively used to coordinate sabotage operations and orchestrate attacks against Afghan civilians.





Sources revealed that a school in the Saranan area, allegedly repurposed by ISIS members and groups described as “agents of chaos and violence,” was among the primary targets. The Afghan Defence Ministry declared that its air forces had struck an ISIS joint centre and elements of “evil and corruption” in the Pishin district, neutralising several operatives during the campaign.





This decisive military action followed recent unprovoked Pakistani airstrikes along the Afghan frontier, which resulted in heavy civilian casualties. The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported that at least 28 civilians were killed and 49 others injured in those Pakistani strikes, warning that the final toll could rise further.





India’s government responded with a stern diplomatic stance, strongly condemning Pakistan’s initial strikes on Afghan soil. The Ministry of External Affairs described the attacks as a “blatant act of aggression” and a “direct threat” to regional peace and stability. The statement highlighted that the strikes had killed women and children, underscoring Pakistan’s disregard for human life.





The MEA further criticised Islamabad’s actions, asserting that they reflected a persistent pattern of reckless behaviour and a futile attempt to externalise internal failures through violence beyond its borders. This strong condemnation added to the growing regional backlash against Pakistan’s conduct.





Pakistan has long attempted to shift blame for its domestic security failures by accusing Afghanistan of harbouring militants. The Taliban administration has dismissed these allegations outright, insisting that militancy remains an internal issue for Pakistan and not a problem exported from Afghan territory.





Delivering a stern warning, Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry declared that it would target every location posing a threat to its security. The statement reinforced Kabul’s determination to respond decisively to any future provocations, signalling a sharp escalation in regional tensions.





This episode highlights the deepening crisis in Afghanistan–Pakistan relations, with both sides trading accusations and military actions across the border. Analysts note that the involvement of international actors such as India and the United Nations underscores the wider implications for regional stability, as the conflict risks spiralling into a broader confrontation.





ANI







