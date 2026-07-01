



Merlinhawk Aerospace, a Bangalore-based aerospace firm, has inaugurated a new advanced composites manufacturing facility at Shoolagiri in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor.





The facility has been established in partnership with Italy-based Vega Composites, reflecting a strong international collaboration in high-performance materials and aerospace technology.





The new unit will focus on manufacturing advanced composite aero structures and materials for a wide range of aerospace and defence platforms. These include aircraft, unmanned systems, radar structures, and electronic warfare systems.





The facility is equipped to undertake critical composite manufacturing processes such as cleanroom layup, precision cutting, and autoclave curing, ensuring adherence to stringent aerospace standards.





Key equipment and systems for the facility have been sourced from European partners, underscoring the emphasis on global best practices and advanced technology integration. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to employ over 200 professionals with specialised expertise in advanced materials and composite engineering.





The inauguration was carried out by former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. He highlighted Merlinhawk Aerospace’s four-decade-long contribution to indigenous avionics solutions and the indigenisation of numerous components.





He expressed confidence that the new facility would play a vital role in strengthening India’s capabilities in the design and manufacture of advanced composite components for defence and aerospace industries.





Founder and Managing Director R Ramachandra Rao described the facility as a defining step in Merlinhawk’s evolution from systems engineering to advanced aerospace manufacturing. He emphasised that as global aerospace platforms increasingly rely on composite materials, it is critical for India to build integrated capabilities in design, materials, and manufacturing.





This facility, he noted, positions Merlinhawk to contribute meaningfully to India’s self-reliance in aerospace and defence technologies.





The initiative also aligns with the government’s vision of strengthening the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor as a hub for advanced defence manufacturing. By combining indigenous expertise with international partnerships, Merlinhawk Aerospace is set to play a pivotal role in supporting India’s aerospace modernisation and global competitiveness.





Agencies







