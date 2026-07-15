



The Embassy of Palestine in New Delhi has warmly welcomed India’s announcement of three major development projects for the Palestinian people, describing them as vital contributions to strengthening healthcare services and supporting Gaza’s recovery amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.





The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the launch of India’s campaign for election as a non‑permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2028‑29, following commitments expressed at the Palestine Donor Group meeting in Brussels.





The Palestinian Embassy issued a statement titled Palestine Welcomes India’s New Development Assistance, in which it expressed gratitude for India’s pledge to establish a Speciality Hospital, an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre, and a Vocational Training Institute for the Palestinian people.





The Embassy highlighted that these initiatives come at a time when Gaza’s healthcare system has been devastated, with hospitals and medical facilities destroyed or rendered inoperable, healthcare workers killed, injured or detained, and essential medicines and supplies critically scarce.





The statement underscored that thousands of Palestinians who lost limbs during Israel’s military campaign are in urgent need of rehabilitation, prosthetic services and long‑term medical care. Against this backdrop, India’s commitment to establish a Speciality Hospital and an Artificial Limb Fitment Centre was described as a meaningful contribution to strengthening healthcare services and supporting the rehabilitation of those most severely affected.





The Embassy further emphasised that the establishment of a Vocational Training Institute represents an investment in the future of the Palestinian people. By equipping young Palestinians with skills necessary to rebuild their communities and economy, the initiative will help address the immense destruction caused by Israeli aggression. It noted that such programs are essential for empowering youth and ensuring long‑term resilience.





The Embassy also welcomed India’s reaffirmation of its longstanding support for a negotiated two‑State solution, with the independent State of Palestine and Israel living side by side in peace and security. It acknowledged India’s backing for Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations and its continued humanitarian and development partnership with the Palestinian people.





Expressing appreciation, the Embassy conveyed its sincere gratitude to the Government and people of India for their continued friendship, humanitarian support, and steadfast commitment to peace, justice, international law and the two‑State solution.





It noted that India’s initiatives reflect not only solidarity with the Palestinian people but also a broader commitment to international cooperation and humanitarian responsibility.





India’s announcement of these projects adds to its history of supporting Palestine through healthcare, education and capacity‑building programs. In recent years, India has provided scholarships to Palestinian students, medical supplies to hospitals, and technical assistance for infrastructure development.





The new initiatives are expected to significantly enhance Gaza’s recovery efforts and provide tangible relief to communities struggling under severe humanitarian conditions.





ANI







