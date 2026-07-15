



Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a series of high‑level meetings in Brussels on Tuesday with European Union Commissioners and Belgian Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval.





The discussions centred on strengthening cooperation in agriculture, clean energy, trade, investment, and sustainable industrial development as India and the European Union seek to deepen their strategic economic partnership.





Goyal met European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen. The talks focused on expanding collaboration in the agri‑food sector following the successful conclusion of the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement.





He emphasised the importance of building resilient agri‑food value chains, enhancing food security, supporting farmers, and promoting sustainable growth. This engagement is expected to open new opportunities for Indian agricultural exports and joint ventures in food processing.





In another meeting, Goyal held talks with European Commissioner for Climate, Net‑Zero and Clean Growth Wopke Hoekstra. Their discussions revolved around enhancing cooperation in climate action, renewable energy, and green technologies.





They exchanged views on strengthening India‑EU cooperation in clean growth and sustainable industrial development. The talks highlighted collaboration in renewable energy, green hydrogen, clean technologies, innovation, investments, and resilient value chains to support shared net‑zero ambitions.





The Commerce Minister also met Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Employment, Economy and Agriculture David Clarinval. They discussed expanding bilateral economic cooperation across trade, investment, technology, logistics, and workforce mobility.





Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening economic ties and highlighted the transformative potential of the India‑EU Free Trade Agreement for businesses and people in both countries.





According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal is on a two‑day visit to Belgium from 14 to 15 July. His engagements are aimed at strengthening India’s trade and investment partnership with the European Union.





The minister is scheduled to visit the Port of Antwerp to study best practices in multimodal connectivity, green logistics, and resilient supply chains. He will also visit the Antwerp World Diamond Centre to explore opportunities for India’s gems and jewellery sector through greater collaboration in the global diamond value chain.





Goyal is expected to hold CEO‑level meetings with Alain Queverin of Thales Group and Jean‑Christophe Bogaert of Silox Group. The discussions will cover cooperation in aerospace, defence, cybersecurity, speciality chemicals, battery recycling, and sustainable manufacturing. These meetings are designed to reinforce India’s industrial partnerships with leading European companies.





The visit also includes participation in the India‑EU Business Roundtable and the third India‑EU Trade and Technology Council Ministerial Meeting. The agenda will focus on foreign direct investment, trade facilitation, trusted technology, sustainable industrial growth, and resilient supply chains.





During the Brussels visit, Goyal is co‑chairing the third TTC Ministerial Meeting alongside External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada. The TTC serves as the highest institutional mechanism for cooperation between India and the European Union on trade, trusted technology, and economic security.





This series of meetings underscores India’s commitment to deepening its strategic economic partnership with the European Union. By engaging with senior EU leaders and Belgian officials, Goyal is positioning India as a trusted partner in agriculture, clean energy, advanced technologies, and sustainable industrial development. The outcomes are expected to strengthen India’s role in resilient supply chains, green growth, and global trade integration.





ANI







