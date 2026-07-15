



US President Donald Trump has escalated threats against Iran, warning that American forces will begin striking Iranian power plants and bridges “next week” unless Tehran resumes negotiations.





He cautioned that Iran would “not have anybody left” if it fails to reach a deal, signalling a major shift from military targets to civilian infrastructure.





Trump issued the warning during an interview with Fox News, stating that the United States would intensify its campaign against Iran in the coming days. He emphasised that strikes would continue nightly, culminating in attacks on critical infrastructure such as electricity generation facilities and bridges if Iran refused to negotiate.





He declared, “Next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges. We’re going to knock out all their power plants. We’re going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate.”





The remarks come as US military strikes on Iran have continued for a fourth consecutive day following the collapse of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran. The fragile truce, brokered in June, has effectively collapsed, with tensions centred on control of the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command confirmed that it had resumed a naval blockade targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports, hours after launching another round of strikes against Iranian positions.





Trump insisted that the strikes would continue until he personally decided otherwise. He did not rule out the possibility of deploying American ground troops, though he suggested that allied forces could conduct such operations instead. “Sometimes you need a ground campaign, but we have other people that will do the ground campaign for us,” he said.





The US President also stressed that precautions were being taken to minimise civilian casualties, though he repeated his warning that Iran risked annihilation if it refused to reach an agreement. “We’re being very careful with the civilian population. But I said, you better make a deal. You’re not going to have anything left,” he warned.





According to Trump, the latest communication between US and Iranian representatives occurred “about an hour ago,” during which the warning was conveyed directly. He added that while he believed Iran should agree to a deal, he was uncertain whether Tehran would comply.





Reports from regional outlets indicate that Iran has responded with drone and missile attacks against US positions in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait, while also targeting commercial shipping linked to American allies. Iranian officials have accused Washington of violating the ceasefire first, insisting that the blockade and strikes are acts of aggression. Tehran has again closed the Strait of Hormuz, further disrupting global energy supplies.





International observers have expressed concern that targeting civilian infrastructure such as bridges and power plants would mark a significant escalation beyond military assets. Such actions could cripple Iran’s economy, disrupt transportation networks, and plunge large parts of the country into darkness.





Humanitarian organisations have warned that these strikes could cause severe civilian harm, raising questions about compliance with international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilian objects unless they provide a clear military advantage.





The renewed exchange of threats has heightened fears of a broader regional war. Diplomats from Oman, Qatar, and Pakistan, who previously brokered the June ceasefire, have urged both sides to return to negotiations. Analysts note that the United States is using the blockade and strikes as leverage, while Iran appears determined to resist pressure, relying on asymmetric tactics to challenge American resolve.





The situation remains volatile, with both sides escalating rhetoric and military actions. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, continues to be at the centre of the confrontation, raising the risk of further destabilisation in West Asia.





ANI







