



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has used a three‑nation tour to intensify India’s engagement across the Indo‑Pacific, positioning New Delhi as a more assertive strategic player at a time when China’s influence is expanding and US involvement appears uncertain.





His diplomacy has spanned defence, energy, critical minerals and even sports, reflecting a multi‑dimensional approach to building partnerships.





In Indonesia, Modi oversaw the signing of a landmark deal for the sale of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, a move that underscores India’s growing role as a defence exporter.





The agreement coincided with China’s rare test of a nuclear‑capable ballistic missile in the Pacific, which drew protests from several governments and heightened concerns about Beijing’s military reach. The timing added urgency to Modi’s engagements, with regional leaders emphasising the need to maintain stability.





Australia emerged as another key partner, with agreements covering uranium supply for India’s civil nuclear program, expanded energy cooperation, and new initiatives on critical minerals and technology supply chains.





These measures are designed to reduce dependence on China for essential resources and manufacturing inputs. Australia’s Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy defended the uranium deal, stressing confidence that it would be used for peaceful energy production and describing Modi’s visit as a landmark in bilateral relations.





Fiji and Australia signed a defence pact named the “Ocean of Peace,” marking Suva’s first formal security alliance. New Zealand quickly indicated its intention to join, reflecting a broader regional trend toward deeper cooperation.





New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted the emergence of “mini‑latticework” — smaller multilateral arrangements pooling resources in areas such as semiconductors, maritime security and defence.





New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, "mini-latticework" refers to his strategic foreign policy vision of building tight, overlapping, and issue-specific networks of high-trust economic and defence deals with other small, advanced economies.





He emphasised that Wellington’s approach to China balances cooperation where possible with alignment alongside like‑minded partners when necessary.





India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that China’s missile launch was raised during Modi’s meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne.





Both leaders expressed concern and pledged to intensify cooperation to safeguard peace and stability in the Indo‑Pacific. Modi himself repeatedly framed India’s partnerships as built on “mutual trust,” describing this as the region’s greatest strategic asset during meetings with leaders in Japan and Indonesia.





The agreements also reflect a wider recalibration as Washington presses allies to shoulder more of the security and economic burden. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has urged partners to take greater responsibility, imposed tariffs on both allies and competitors, and altered messaging by dropping “Indo” from the name of the US Indo‑Pacific Command, even as officials insist its mission remains unchanged. This shift has encouraged regional governments to diversify ties rather than rely solely on Washington.





Energy security featured prominently in Modi’s diplomacy. Alongside uranium, India secured commitments for coal, gas and critical minerals, recognising the risks posed by reliance on the Middle East amid ongoing conflict involving Iran.





These initiatives aim to strengthen resilience in supply chains and reduce vulnerabilities in India’s manufacturing ambitions. Yet New Delhi remains heavily dependent on China for rare earths and other inputs, leaving it cautiously open to improving ties with Beijing even as it deepens cooperation with other partners.





The broader picture is one of Indo‑Pacific nations pooling resources and forging new frameworks to manage strategic competition. Modi’s tour demonstrated India’s intent to be at the centre of this evolving landscape, offering itself as a dependable partner at a time when regional governments seek balance between Washington and Beijing.





Agencies







