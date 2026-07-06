



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a six‑day tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, with the objective of consolidating India’s strategic footprint across the Indo‑Pacific.





The visit is designed to strengthen defence, trade, technology, digital connectivity and economic cooperation, while also reinforcing India’s Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision that emphasises maritime security and regional integration.





In Jakarta, discussions are expected to centre on finalising the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deal with Indonesia, a move that would make Southeast Asia’s largest nation the third regional client after the Philippines and Vietnam.





The BrahMos system, jointly developed by India and Russia, is regarded as one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world, capable of enhancing coastal defence and deterrence capabilities. Indonesia’s interest in the missile reflects its growing concern over maritime security challenges in the South China Sea and its desire to modernise its defence forces with advanced technology.





Alongside defence, Modi’s visit to Indonesia will also highlight cooperation in emerging technologies. Talks are planned on integrating India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Indonesia’s QRIS digital payment system, a step that would facilitate seamless cross‑border transactions and strengthen financial connectivity.





This initiative is part of India’s broader push to export its digital public infrastructure model, which has already gained traction in several countries. Additionally, collaboration in artificial intelligence is on the agenda, with both nations exploring opportunities in AI research, applications in governance, and industrial innovation.





The Jakarta leg of the tour underscores the dual focus of India’s diplomacy: hard security through defence exports and soft power through digital and technological partnerships. By combining missile sales with digital payment integration and AI cooperation, India is positioning itself as both a security provider and a technology partner in Southeast Asia.





In Australia, Modi will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to expand defence and trade ties. Australia’s National Defence Strategy 2026 has already identified India as a top‑tier security partner, and the visit is expected to deepen cooperation in the Indo‑Pacific, particularly in maritime security and defence industry collaboration.





The India‑Australia CEOs Forum will provide a platform for business leaders to discuss investment opportunities and supply chain resilience, further strengthening economic ties.





In New Zealand, Modi’s state visit will be the first by an Indian Prime Minister in four decades. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations, which have seen notable progress in trade, commerce and defence over the past two years.





The visit is also expected to highlight people‑to‑people connections, with the Indian diaspora playing a significant role in strengthening cultural and economic bonds.





This three‑nation tour reflects India’s growing ambition to act as a strategic, technological and economic partner across the Indo‑Pacific. By advancing defence deals, promoting digital connectivity, and expanding trade and investment, New Delhi is signalling its readiness to shape the regional architecture in both security and technology domains.





The emphasis on BrahMos missiles, AI collaboration and digital payments in Indonesia, combined with defence and trade expansion in Australia and New Zealand, demonstrates a comprehensive approach to regional engagement.





Agencies







