



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described himself as “honoured” after receiving a traditional Maori powhiri ceremonial welcome at Government House in Auckland.





The ceremony, steeped in indigenous culture, was marked by chants, gestures and symbolic rituals that reflected New Zealand’s rich heritage and traditions. Modi emphasised that the powhiri was a moving experience and a testament to the country’s respect for cultural continuity.





In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the ceremonial welcome accorded to him at the start of his engagements in New Zealand. He noted that the warmth and respect shown by the hosts had left a deep impression on him.





Following the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi held delegation-level talks with his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon. During the discussions, Modi hailed the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement as a historic milestone in bilateral relations. He thanked Luxon for concluding the pact in a remarkably short span, calling it a global first in terms of speed and efficiency.





PM Modi underscored the significance of his visit, noting that it was the first by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades. He said the occasion had infused new momentum into the relationship and reaffirmed the two countries’ commitment to deepening their partnership.





He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to hold the event in Auckland, New Zealand’s economic capital, which he described as a chance to strengthen ties further.





The Prime Minister highlighted the warmth shown by the people of New Zealand towards India, describing it as deeply moving. He characterised the visit as a defining moment in bilateral ties, one that revitalises the relationship and reaffirms the commitment to friendship. Modi recalled that the FTA process had begun during Luxon’s visit to India, and praised the united effort of New Zealand in bringing the agreement to fruition in record time.





He extended heartfelt gratitude to Luxon’s leadership, his government and his team for achieving this milestone. Modi stressed that India and New Zealand are natural partners, bound by shared democratic values and close cooperation as maritime nations in the Indo-Pacific. He expressed confidence that both countries could make a meaningful contribution to global peace, stability and security.





Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between the two nations, he will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





Modi had arrived in Auckland on Friday, where he was warmly greeted by Prime Minister Luxon. The visit is taking place at Luxon’s invitation and marks a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations between India and New Zealand.





ANI







