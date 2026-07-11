



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Indian community in Auckland, hailed New Zealand’s contribution to India’s Chandrayaan lunar mission and emphasised the growing collaboration in the space sector, while also celebrating shared indigenous traditions and India’s economic achievements.





He noted that New Zealand’s technology supported Chandrayaan’s success and called for deeper cooperation in advanced technologies and trade.





At the community event in Auckland, Prime Minister Modi declared that when India’s Chandrayaan landed on the Moon’s south pole, all of New Zealand rejoiced. He stressed that New Zealand’s technology had contributed to this success and highlighted that New Zealand’s space companies have collaborated with India on several occasions.





He underlined that both nations are working to expand this cooperation further, with the recently concluded trade agreement expected to accelerate India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation while boosting businesses in both countries.





He drew attention to the cultural similarities between India and New Zealand, particularly in the celebration and preservation of indigenous traditions. Modi paid tribute to the Maori community, explaining that he did not view the Haka merely as a performance but as the soul of a community, embodying courage, self-respect, reverence for ancestors, and collective strength.





He referred to the Maori concept of ‘Manaakitanga’, meaning respect, belonging, and wholehearted care, and compared it to India’s ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, noting that while words and settings may differ, the sentiment remains the same.





The Prime Minister recounted India’s major achievements, stressing that India is today the world’s fastest-growing major economy. He listed India’s global rankings: the largest vaccine producer, among the leading nations in mobile data consumption, the second-largest mobile manufacturer, the second-largest telecom market, the second-largest wheat producer, the largest milk producer, the second-largest fish producer, and the third-largest automobile market. He emphasised that India has also joined the ranks of leading nations in solar energy capacity.





Modi further highlighted that India has become the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem and is soon to become the third-largest renewable energy producer. He noted that India’s achievements in solar energy capacity and digital public infrastructure are attracting global interest, with dozens of countries showing keen interest in India’s innovative models of development.





He stressed that India is offering new models of growth to the world, reflecting its transformation into a hub of innovation and sustainability.





He also pointed out that India’s space economy, currently valued at around $8–9 billion, is projected to grow to $40–45 billion over the next decade, driven by policy reforms, private sector participation, and innovation.





He mentioned that India’s achievements through ISRO, including Chandrayaan and the upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, have positioned the country among the world’s leading space powers.





He explained that space-based technologies are increasingly being used for infrastructure development, project monitoring, and public service delivery, making space innovation a key pillar of India’s future growth.





In his remarks, Modi expressed gratitude to New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon for joining the community programme, describing his presence as a reflection of the warmth he holds for India and the Indian community.





PM Modi praised the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, calling them one of the strongest pillars of friendship between the two nations. He described addressing them in Auckland as a memorable experience, with an unforgettable atmosphere at the community programme.





ANI







