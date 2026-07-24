



DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment has awarded a design and development contract to PTC Industries for the titanium cradle of the 105mm Indian Light Weight Tank.





This marks a significant milestone for PTC Industries, headquartered in Lucknow, as it transitions from basic manufacturing into full-scale component design and integration.





The project is scheduled to be executed over a period of two and a half years, reflecting the complexity and precision required for such a critical defence component.





The titanium cradle is a vital structural element of the tank’s main gun system. It is designed to hold the gun barrel and breech securely in place, ensuring stability during firing operations. By connecting directly with the recoil mechanism and recuperator, the cradle plays a central role in managing the immense forces generated during firing. It transfers these forces safely into the turret structure, thereby protecting the integrity of the tank and ensuring consistent performance in combat conditions.





The use of titanium is a deliberate choice aimed at reducing overall system weight while maintaining strength and durability. Titanium’s lightweight properties enhance the tank’s mobility, particularly in high-altitude environments where reduced mass translates into improved manoeuvrability and operational efficiency.





This weight reduction also contributes to better fuel economy and extended endurance, which are critical for modern battlefield requirements.





The cradle’s design must balance multiple engineering demands, including precision machining, fatigue resistance, and compatibility with advanced recoil management systems. Its integration into the turret structure requires exacting tolerances and rigorous testing to meet the safety and reliability standards of the Indian Armed Forces. The project therefore represents not only a manufacturing challenge but also a leap into advanced design capabilities for PTC Industries.





This contract underscores DRDO’s strategy of involving private industry in high-value defence projects, thereby strengthening India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. For PTC Industries, it expands their role beyond supplying materials and components into end-to-end design, development, and integration of mission-critical subsystems.





The company’s growing expertise in titanium and superalloy manufacturing, supported by its facilities in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, provides the technological foundation for such advanced projects.





Industry observers view this development as a key step in India’s defence modernisation program. By awarding the cradle design to PTC Industries, DRDO is signalling confidence in the private sector’s ability to deliver complex, high-performance systems.





The project also aligns with the national push for self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, ensuring that critical technologies remain under domestic control.





The titanium cradle for the 105mm Indian Light Weight Tank is not merely a structural component but a strategic enabler.





Its successful development will enhance the tank’s operational effectiveness, improve survivability, and contribute to India’s broader efforts to field advanced, indigenously designed combat platforms. For PTC Industries, it represents a defining milestone in their evolution into a systems-level defence manufacturer.





Agencies







