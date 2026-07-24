



India has successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of the indigenous ‘Kusha’ Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LR-SAM) from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, marking a decisive leap in its air defence capabilities.





The system intercepted a simulated high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat, validating its design and underscoring its critical role in India’s national security architecture.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the test against an electronic target simulating a fast-moving aerial threat. The missile system successfully intercepted the target, demonstrating its ability to neutralise hostile aircraft, drones, cruise missiles and even certain ballistic missile classes.





This trial validated not just the missile but the entire system, including radars, command-and-control centres and communication networks, all developed indigenously with Indian industry partners.





The Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as a landmark in India’s defence research and development. He emphasised that only a handful of nations possess the capability to design and deploy such long-range air defence systems.





The Kusha program significantly reduces India’s dependence on foreign imports, placing the country firmly on the path of strategic self-reliance.





The Kusha system is designed around a three-tier interceptor architecture. The M1 variant has a range of approximately 150 km, the M2 extends to 250 km, and the M3 reaches up to 350–400 km. This layered design allows operators to engage threats at varying distances, conserving long-range interceptors for distant, high-value targets while using shorter-range missiles for closer threats. The interceptors are expected to reach speeds of around Mach 5.5, supported by advanced radars and network-centric command systems.





The importance of Project Kusha lies in its ability to counter modern aerial threats. Potential adversaries possess stealth aircraft, long-range cruise missiles, hypersonic weapons and armed drones capable of launching stand-off attacks. India’s existing systems such as the Akash, Barak-8 and imported S-400 provide coverage, but Kusha fills the critical gap between medium-range and ultra-long-range defences.





It ensures that India can defend strategic assets, military bases and major cities against saturation attacks involving multiple drones or missiles launched simultaneously.





The system is also central to India’s broader Mission Sudarshan Chakra, the indigenous multi-layered air and missile defence network. Once operational, Kusha will work in concert with other systems to provide comprehensive protection across the country’s airspace.





Its indigenous development also strengthens India’s defence industry, with organisations such as Bharat Electronics and Bharat Dynamics playing key roles in production.





To illustrate its significance, comparisons with global systems are instructive:





The maiden test is only the beginning. Developmental trials of the M2 and M3 interceptors will follow, with user trials by the Indian Air Force expected before induction around 2028–2030. Once operational, Kusha will be a cornerstone of India’s national security, ensuring layered protection against evolving aerial threats and reinforcing the country’s strategic autonomy.





Agencies











