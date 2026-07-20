



India has issued a strong advisory urging its nationals to postpone all travel to Iran and for those already in the country to consider leaving immediately, as the US–Iran conflict escalates with fresh military strikes and retaliatory drone attacks. Emergency contact numbers have been shared by the Embassy in Tehran, and citizens are advised to remain in close touch with the mission.





The Indian Embassy in Tehran released its revised advisory on Sunday, stressing that the recent days have witnessed a sharp increase in instability and conflict across Iran. It specifically asked Indian nationals intending to travel to Iran for any purpose to postpone their plans until the security environment improves. Those already in Iran have been urged to temporarily exit the country using available commercial flight options.





For those choosing to remain in Iran, the Embassy has advised exercising the highest possible level of caution. Citizens should carefully monitor the news to maintain situational awareness and avoid areas experiencing heightened military activity, particularly along the southern coast. Compliance with instructions issued by local authorities has been emphasised as essential.





The Embassy has also asked Indian nationals who have not yet registered their details with the mission to do so immediately. Regular monitoring of the Embassy’s website and social media handles has been recommended for further updates. Emergency helplines have been shared: +989128109115, +989128109102, +989128109109, +989932179359, and the email cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.





This advisory comes amid a dramatic escalation in the US–Iran confrontation. The United States has launched fresh military operations targeting Iranian nuclear power plant infrastructure and military assets. Iran has claimed that the US struck the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Khuzestan province at around 3:39 am local time. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that the facility contained no nuclear material and posed no radiological risk, but reiterated calls for restraint near nuclear-related sites.





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone over Ahvaz. Reports also indicated fresh US airstrikes on Qeshm Island, where explosions were heard and emergency teams deployed. The semi-official Tasnim News Agency confirmed these developments, adding to the sense of instability.





The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had completed another round of strikes under President Trump’s direction. These targeted Iranian coastal surveillance networks, air defence systems, maritime assets, and missile and drone storage facilities.





CENTCOM stated that the operations were intended to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and to punish IRGC personnel responsible for attacks on American troops in Jordan. The US military stressed that its forces remain highly vigilant, focused, lethal, and ready.





The broader regional impact is already being felt. Oil prices have surged, with Brent crude crossing the $90 mark, reflecting fears of supply disruptions due to instability in the Strait of Hormuz. Several countries in West Asia have reported intercepting aerial threats, while infrastructure such as desalination plants and power facilities has been targeted in recent strikes.





The conflict has now entered its ninth consecutive night of military exchanges, with casualties reported among US personnel and retaliatory attacks by Iran across the region.





India’s advisory reflects the seriousness of the situation, highlighting the risks to its nationals in Iran and the need for immediate caution. The Embassy’s instructions are clear: postpone travel, consider leaving if already present, and remain in close contact with the mission for updates and assistance.





ANI







