



US President Donald Trump has declared that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, rejecting Iranian claims of closure and revealing that a tentative deal with Tehran collapsed after a drone strike on a vessel.





The confrontation has escalated with heavy US bombing raids and Iran’s insistence on regulating passage through a newly announced maritime authority.





President Trump stated during an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press that the Strait of Hormuz is open, despite Iranian assertions of control. He described a failed negotiation attempt on Saturday, claiming that Iranian representatives had agreed to sweeping concessions, including halting nuclear and military activities, before launching a drone attack on a ship within an hour of leaving the talks.





Trump characterised the Iranian leadership in harsh terms, calling them “very, very evil and sick people.” He confirmed that the United States had responded with significant military force, saying, “We bombed the hell out of them last night.” His remarks underscored Washington’s determination to keep the strategic maritime chokepoint open.





The US Central Command reinforced Trump’s position by posting a “fact-check” on X, dismissing Iranian claims that foreign vessels must be identified and monitored by Iranian forces.





CENTCOM stated that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz and that it remains an international waterway, with US forces positioned to ensure freedom of navigation.





Iran, however, doubled down on its stance. The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a newly established Iranian maritime body, announced that passage through the Strait of Hormuz was closed due to “recent illegal movements” by US forces.





PGSA declared that transit would only be permitted through a special permit system, with applications processed once “stability and calm” were restored. It directed applicants to its website and social media account for updates, emphasising that cooperation and patience were required.





The confrontation follows a series of intense US strikes against Iranian targets, including missile and drone sites, naval facilities, and communication networks. Reports indicate that Iran retaliated with drone and missile attacks across several Gulf states, escalating the regional conflict.





The fragile ceasefire framework agreed in June has effectively collapsed, with both sides accusing each other of violations.





Maritime traffic remains under strain. While CENTCOM insists that vessels continue to transit the strait, reports suggest reduced levels of shipping activity, with heightened risks for commercial operators.





The Joint Maritime Information Center has advised mariners to use southern routes through Omani waters, avoiding northern passages closer to Iranian control.





The broader geopolitical context highlights the collapse of diplomatic efforts. A memorandum of understanding signed in June had extended a ceasefire by 60 days to allow trade restoration and talks on Iran’s nuclear program.





However, negotiations have failed to materialise, and fighting has intensified across Lebanon and the Gulf region. Iran’s leadership has framed the US strikes as violations of the agreement, while Washington insists Tehran cannot use the strait as leverage.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global energy corridor, with nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passing through its waters. The current standoff threatens not only regional stability but also global energy markets, as uncertainty over safe passage continues to mount.





ANI







