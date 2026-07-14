



Donald Trump has declared that the United States will act as the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait,” reinstating a naval blockade on Iran and announcing a 20 per cent levy on all cargo transiting the waterway to cover security costs.





Iran has responded with sharp warnings, vowing retaliation and threatening regional escalation if Gulf nations support Washington’s move.





Trump stated on Truth Social that the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to international traffic “with or without Iran.” He emphasised that the blockade would specifically target Iranian vessels and customers, while other nations would retain free passage. He argued that the levy was a fair reimbursement for the expenses of securing one of the world’s most volatile maritime corridors, adding that the process would begin immediately.





The President described the United States as the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait,” asserting that America had long provided protection without compensation and that wealthy nations benefiting from the strait’s openness should now contribute financially. He suggested that this institutionalised protection model would be enacted without delay, signalling a significant shift in Washington’s approach to maritime security.





Iran reacted strongly. Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, declared that Iran would not allow the US to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz under any circumstances.





He warned that Iran’s armed forces would retaliate forcefully against any US military passage of commercial vessels or oil tankers outside Iran’s designated shipping routes and without authorisation.





The Iranian spokesperson described recent actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as evidence of Tehran’s stance. He cautioned Gulf nations that any logistical support for the US would be considered an act of war against Iran’s sovereignty and national security. He further warned that if the conflict expanded, “the flames of war will engulf all countries in the region.”





Iran accused the US of escalating tensions and held Washington and its cooperating allies responsible for insecurity and conflict escalation in the Gulf. Tehran argued that American interference jeopardised global oil and gas supplies, a claim that resonates amid rising energy prices and fears of inflation worldwide.





Reports from US and international media highlighted that the blockade would cover Iranian ports, oil terminals, and coastal areas, with enforcement beginning immediately. Neutral transit through the strait to non-Iranian destinations would not be impeded, but vessels suspected of violating the blockade could face interception or capture. This marks one of the most aggressive maritime enforcement measures in recent years.





The announcement comes against the backdrop of heavy drone and missile exchanges between US and Iranian forces, with Tehran claiming strikes on American military facilities across the Gulf. The escalation has cast doubt on interim agreements signed last month to reopen the strait and pursue negotiations. Energy markets have already reacted, with oil prices climbing sharply due to fears of prolonged disruption.





Trump’s demand for a 20 per cent tariff has also drawn scrutiny, as international law traditionally prohibits nations from charging tolls on waterways designated for global navigation.





Critics argue that the move contradicts Washington’s earlier stance, while supporters claim it reflects a pragmatic response to the costs of maintaining security in a volatile region.





The situation remains fluid, with both sides trading threats and military actions. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global oil passes, has once again become the epicentre of geopolitical confrontation, raising concerns about the stability of global energy supplies and the risk of wider regional war.





ANI







