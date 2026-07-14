



Two brothers from Mand in Balochistan’s Kech district have been foundTwo brothers who had reportedly gone missing after allegedly being detained by Pakistani security personnel were later found dead in Balochistan’s Kech district. The incident has sparked outrage among residents and human rights organisations, who described the deaths as custodial killings.





The victims were identified as Imam and Muhammad Umar, sons of Muhammad Ilyas, hailing from Shaban Bazaar in Mand. According to The Balochistan Post, both men worked as labourers in the Kuntani area of Jiwani. On the day of the incident, they were returning home to Mand on a motorcycle when they stopped near Balicha Cross after running out of fuel.





Local witnesses claimed that Pakistani security forces detained the brothers at the spot. Their family later received their bodies through local police, with both reportedly bearing gunshot wounds. The sudden deaths shocked relatives and residents, who questioned the circumstances under which the men were killed.





Funeral prayers were held before the brothers were buried in their ancestral graveyard in Soro, Mand. The community expressed grief and anger, demanding clarity on how the men lost their lives. Local sources emphasised that the brothers were civilians returning from work, not militants.





Before the victims were formally identified, several social media accounts supportive of the Pakistani military circulated claims that two suspected militants had been killed during an operation in the area. However, residents later identified the deceased as Imam and Muhammad Umar, rejecting the militant narrative and insisting they were ordinary labourers.





Pakistan’s military and government authorities have not issued any official statement addressing the allegations surrounding the detention or deaths of the brothers. The silence has further fuelled suspicions and criticism from rights groups and activists.





Paank, the human rights department of the Baloch National Movement, condemned the incident as an extrajudicial killing. The organisation demanded an immediate, transparent and independent investigation to establish the facts and ensure accountability if the allegations are verified.





This case adds to a growing list of similar incidents in Balochistan, where families allege their loved ones were taken into custody and later found dead. Rights organisations have repeatedly warned that such practices deepen mistrust between the state and Baloch communities, while perpetuating cycles of violence and instability in the province.





ANI







