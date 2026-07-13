



The United Arab Emirates confirmed its air defence systems intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones on Sunday, while explosions were reported in Doha, Qatar, raising fears of a widening Gulf conflict after fresh U.S. strikes on Iranian targets.





Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, warning of severe retaliation, further heightening risks to global energy supplies.





The UAE Defence Ministry announced that its air defence systems were actively engaging incoming missiles and drones. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority urged residents to remain calm and follow official instructions. Later, the ministry confirmed that its air defence systems were continuing to respond to a missile threat, maintaining a state of high alert across the country.





Explosions were heard in Doha, Qatar’s capital, where the government issued mobile phone alerts to residents warning of possible missile strikes. Qatar’s military confirmed it had intercepted incoming Iranian fire, underscoring the spread of hostilities across the Gulf region. The alerts and explosions heightened public anxiety, with residents urged to seek shelter and avoid circulating rumours.





The escalation followed a fresh round of U.S. strikes on Iranian targets. The United States Central Command stated that the operation was in response to Tehran’s attack on the Cyprus-flagged container ship M/V GFS Galaxy transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Washington accused Iran of “blatantly attacking” international shipping lanes, prompting retaliatory strikes against Iranian military infrastructure.





Iran responded by declaring the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice,” claiming the vessel had travelled on an unauthorised route. Tehran warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a “severe response.” The closure of the Strait, a critical chokepoint through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas shipments pass, has raised alarm in energy markets and among Gulf states reliant on secure maritime trade.





Reports indicated that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) expanded its attacks beyond the UAE and Qatar, targeting U.S. bases in Jordan and Oman. Loud explosions were reported in Kuwait and Jordan, with Iran claiming responsibility for strikes on the Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan.





Bahrain also sounded missile alerts, urging citizens to remain calm and move to safe locations. Regional air defence systems intercepted several projectiles, but the scale of the attacks highlighted the fragility of the ceasefire framework.





The U.S. strikes marked the third round of military action against Iran in a week, reflecting the intensity of the confrontation. American forces launched precision strikes on Iranian radar installations and missile sites, aiming to degrade Tehran’s ability to threaten maritime traffic. However, Iran’s retaliatory barrages have demonstrated its capacity to project force across multiple Gulf states simultaneously.





The latest escalation has sharply increased concerns over Gulf security and global energy supplies. Brent crude prices surged past $114 per barrel, reflecting fears of prolonged disruption.





The Strait of Hormuz remains the most critical maritime chokepoint in the world, and its closure poses a direct threat to international trade and energy stability.





Diplomatic efforts have struggled to keep pace with the rapid escalation. Talks between U.S. and Iranian delegations in Muscat have stalled, while Pakistan continues mediation attempts.





Tehran insists that the release of $24 billion in frozen assets and relief from sanctions are prerequisites for any peace arrangement. Meanwhile, Gulf states remain on high alert, bracing for further missile and drone attacks.





The situation underscores the volatility of the region, where military exchanges between Iran and the U.S. now directly threaten neighbouring states. The UAE and Qatar’s interception of missiles and drones highlights the growing risk of collateral damage, while Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz signals a willingness to leverage global energy markets in its confrontation with Washington.





Agencies







