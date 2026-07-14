



CENTCOM has confirmed that three Corsair unmanned surface vessels struck Iran’s Bandar Abbas Naval Base on Sunday, marking the first-ever combat use of American sea drones. The attack targeted a submarine and ship maintenance facility, significantly degrading Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





The United States Central Command announced that the operation involved multiple one-way attack surface drones. Three Corsair unmanned vessels were deployed against the port at Bandar Abbas Naval Base. This strike represented a historic first, as American forces had never before employed sea drones in combat operations.





The footage released by CENTCOM showed the drones racing towards the Iranian naval complex. Surveillance imagery identified the vessels as they approached the dockyard. Onboard camera footage captured the moment of impact, with explosions engulfing the targeted infrastructure in flames and thick smoke rising over the base.





The Bandar Abbas Naval Base is one of Iran’s most critical military installations. It serves as a hub for the Iranian Navy and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ naval forces. Its location near the Strait of Hormuz gives it immense strategic importance, as the waterway handles nearly one-fifth of global energy trade.





The strike specifically hit a submarine undergoing maintenance beneath a yellow gantry, alongside facilities essential for servicing and repairing naval platforms. By targeting these assets, the United States aimed to disrupt Iran’s ability to sustain fleet operations and continue its campaign against international shipping.





The Corsair drones used in the attack are autonomous unmanned surface vessels designed for one-way strike missions. Each vessel is approximately 24 feet long, capable of speeds up to 35 knots, and can carry a payload of around 1,000 pounds over a range exceeding 1,000 nautical miles. Their expendable nature allows them to penetrate heavily defended naval facilities without risking American personnel.





This operation formed part of a broader campaign by Washington to degrade Iran’s offensive capabilities. In recent days, US forces have struck Iranian air defence systems, coastal radars, missile and drone sites, and small boats. The Bandar Abbas raid was timed to follow Iranian attacks on commercial shipping, including container vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.





Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority responded by declaring that passage through the Strait of Hormuz was “currently unfeasible” due to hostile US actions. Iranian media also warned of imminent retaliation, with state outlets vowing revenge against Washington and its allies.





The deployment of sea drones marks a turning point in maritime warfare. By integrating autonomous strike platforms, the United States has expanded its operational reach while reducing risks to personnel. Analysts suggest this could redefine naval strategy, offering new options for deterrence and freedom of navigation in contested waters.





The attack also underscores the escalating confrontation between Washington and Tehran. With the ceasefire effectively collapsed, both sides continue to trade strikes across the region. The use of Corsair drones signals that the United States is prepared to employ cutting-edge technology to maintain control over vital shipping lanes.





Agencies







