



The United States has resumed its naval blockade of Iranian ports following a fresh round of strikes on Tehran, escalating the conflict in West Asia. Over 20 US warships and hundreds of aircraft are now deployed, while Iran has retaliated with missile and drone attacks on US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, marking a dangerous expansion of hostilities.





The US Central Command confirmed that the blockade was reinstated at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, targeting vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The operation is intended to degrade Iranian capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route. CENTCOM emphasised that American forces remain “vigilant, lethal, and ready” as tensions continue to rise.





Earlier in the day, CENTCOM announced that US forces had launched another round of strikes against Iran at 3 p.m. Eastern Time. These attacks followed a five-hour operation on July 13 that targeted Iranian military infrastructure at Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas.





Precision-guided munitions were used to neutralise coastal defence systems, missile launch sites, drone positions, and naval assets. Reports also confirmed strikes on Bampur military base in Sistan and Baluchestan province, hitting soldiers’ accommodation quarters.





Iran responded with its “Operation Nasr 2,” striking US military assets in Bahrain and Kuwait. Air raid sirens were activated in Bahrain, while Kuwait’s air defences engaged incoming missiles and drones.





Four Kuwaiti naval personnel were injured when one of its vessels was hit. Iran also claimed drone attacks on Jordan’s al-Azraq air base, targeting F-18 fighter jet positions and equipment hangars. These retaliatory actions mark the eighth phase of Iran’s “Saeqeh” operation, demonstrating its intent to broaden the conflict.





The renewed blockade has effectively dismantled the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed last month, which was meant to pause hostilities and create space for negotiations. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi declared that the US move had “completely dismantled” the agreement, leaving Tehran no longer bound by its commitments. Iran’s UN envoy accused Washington of committing war crimes, alleging that strikes on civilian infrastructure violated international law.





President Donald Trump, while backtracking on his earlier plan to impose a 20 per cent levy on cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz, warned that US strikes could expand to civilian infrastructure such as power plants and bridges if Tehran refuses to negotiate. He stated, “Next week comes the power plants, next week comes the bridges,” signalling a potential escalation that could severely impact Iran’s civilian population and economy.





The conflict has already disrupted global energy markets. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate prices surged to their highest levels in a month as fears mounted over the security of oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.





A Norwegian tanker was damaged off the Omani coast, and two crew members were killed in separate attacks on commercial vessels. The International Maritime Organization confirmed these incidents, underscoring the growing risks to international shipping.





The situation now represents one of the most severe escalations in US-Iran tensions in recent years, with reciprocal strikes expanding beyond Iranian territory to directly involve American bases and allies across the Gulf. The risk of further escalation remains high, with both sides signalling readiness for broader confrontation.





ANI







