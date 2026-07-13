







US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump, has passed away following what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” The Republican Senator from South Carolina died on Saturday evening, 11 July, with his family requesting privacy during this difficult period.





His office issued a statement on Sunday confirming the news and expressing gratitude for the prayers being offered.





The announcement has sent shockwaves through Washington, given Graham’s prominent role in American politics and his close association with President Trump. Graham was a key figure in shaping US foreign policy debates, particularly in relation to Iran, Israel, and broader Middle Eastern affairs. His death comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, making his absence even more significant.





Just a day before his passing, Graham had met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Zelenskyy noted that this was Graham’s tenth visit to Ukraine, underscoring the Senator’s consistent support for the country amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.





Zelenskyy publicly expressed appreciation for Graham’s steadfast commitment, highlighting the importance of his role in rallying US backing for Ukraine’s defence.





In May this year, Graham had made strong remarks about the West Asia crisis, insisting that any potential deal with Tehran must not restrict Israel’s military operations against Hamas and Hezbollah. He emphasised that Israel must retain the ability to neutralise Hezbollah, which he described as a national threat due to its relentless rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon. He argued that parts of Israel had become uninhabitable because of Hezbollah’s aggression.





Graham was adamant that a ceasefire with Hezbollah would be dangerous, as it would allow the group to rearm and strengthen. He declared that it would be unconscionable to ask Israel to accept such terms, given Hezbollah’s stated desire to destroy Israel.





He further warned that linking an Iran deal to Israel’s ability to defend itself would be unwise. He also criticised Hamas, questioning how much longer the international community would tolerate its refusal to disarm, and urged that Israel be allowed to “finish them off.”





In his discussions with President Trump, Graham expressed confidence that Trump would not agree to a bad deal with Iran. He supported Trump’s demand to open the Strait of Hormuz and begin negotiations aimed at permanently ending Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its support for terrorism.





Graham’s stance reflected his broader foreign policy outlook, which consistently prioritised Israel’s security and sought to curb Iran’s influence in the region.





It is worth noting, in India’s case, that Graham was closer to a strategic supporter than a personal “friend of India.” He was a hawkish Republican who at times backed stronger India-US ties, yet also threatened punitive tariffs and backed pressure on India for its energy trade with Russia. He was a transactional US senator who alternated between strategic support and coercive pressure.





Therefore, from India’s perspective, he was more of a tough interlocutor than a reliable friend.





ANI







