



The United States has launched strikes on Iran for the third consecutive night, marking a dramatic intensification of hostilities as diplomatic efforts falter.





The Pentagon confirmed that operations began at 2045 GMT on Monday, following President Donald Trump’s declaration that attacks would continue “very hard tonight, and very hard tomorrow.” The strikes were ordered directly by the Commander in Chief and carried out by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).





CENTCOM stated that the operations were designed to impose a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement came after Trump formally notified Congress last week that the United States had resumed military conflict against Iran, granting the Pentagon sixty days to operate without congressional approval. The military reported hitting dozens of targets early Monday, while Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed retaliatory strikes on Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Oman.





Trump escalated further by threatening to destroy Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried nuclear site near Natanz suspected by Western intelligence of housing undeclared enrichment facilities. He told radio host Hugh Hewitt that Iran should “be ready” and insisted there was “not a damn thing they can do about it.” The rhetoric underscored Washington’s determination to maintain military pressure even as negotiations falter.





CENTCOM also announced plans to reimpose a blockade on Iranian ports beginning Tuesday evening. Oil prices surged more than nine percent amid fears of renewed conflict. Trump declared on Truth Social that the United States would be “known as ‘THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT’” and levy a 20 percent fee on all cargo shipped through the waterway. He clarified that while Iranian ports would be blockaded, other nations would retain open access.





Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi mocked the toll proposal, suggesting Tehran would charge less, and dismissed Trump’s 20 percent levy as excessive. Washington has long opposed Tehran’s attempts to impose tolls, citing international law that forbids such measures.





Despite the escalation, Trump insisted that a deal with Tehran remained possible. He told reporters in the Oval Office that negotiations had nearly succeeded two days earlier before Iran backed away, saying further talks were needed. Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei described the June memorandum of understanding that lifted the U.S. blockade as “in crisis.”





He warned that Tehran would ignore its obligations if Washington did the same, though he noted ongoing talks with mediators from Qatar, Pakistan and Oman aimed at preventing further escalation. Analysts such as Bader Al-Saif of Chatham House argued that the intensifying attacks would only delay a permanent agreement, as both sides sought to end the impasse on their own terms.





Iranian state media reported casualties from the latest U.S. strikes, with explosions heard east of Bandar Abbas on the Strait of Hormuz. At least 25 people have been killed in Iran since hostilities resumed last Wednesday, according to an AFP tally based on Iranian announcements.





The Revolutionary Guards claimed strikes on U.S. military targets in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait. Air raid alerts sounded in Bahrain, where authorities said they intercepted Iranian projectiles. Kuwait’s army reported intercepting hostile aerial targets, while Jordan’s military confirmed shooting down four Iranian missiles. Iran’s military command warned that any collaboration by Gulf states with the United States would be considered “an act of war.”





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern at the escalating conflict, urging restraint from both sides. The situation has placed global energy markets on edge, with the Strait of Hormuz once again at the centre of geopolitical tensions. Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the narrow waterway could have severe consequences for oil supplies, freight costs and inflation worldwide.





ANI







