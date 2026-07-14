



The United States has officially reinstated its maritime blockade of Iranian ports from 14 July 2026, with CENTCOM confirming enforcement beginning at 4 p.m. ET.





The move follows renewed hostilities after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, prompting US retaliatory strikes, and comes with President Trump’s announcement of a 20% levy on all cargo transiting the strait. Iran has issued stern warnings, vowing retaliation against any unauthorised US military action.





The United States Central Command announced that its forces will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports. The enforcement applies to vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas, while neutral traffic not violating the order will continue to be supported.





Mariners operating in the Gulf of Oman and the approaches to the Strait of Hormuz have been instructed to monitor Notice to Mariners broadcasts and maintain contact with US naval forces on bridge-to-bridge Channel 16. CENTCOM confirmed that further detailed guidance will be issued through formal notices.





The decision follows an earlier blockade implemented between 13 April and 18 June. During that two-month period, US forces redirected more than 140 compliant vessels, disabled nine non-compliant ships, and permitted over 50 commercial vessels carrying humanitarian aid to pass through. The renewed blockade marks a significant escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran, particularly after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps closed the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered American strikes on 140 locations across Tehran.





President Donald Trump declared that the United States is reinstating what he termed “THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE.” He emphasised that the blockade only targets Iranian ships or customers, while assuring that all other countries will retain fair and open use of the Strait.





Trump further announced a 20 per cent fee on all cargo transiting the strait, claiming it is necessary to cover operational expenses of securing the volatile shipping lane. He stated that the United States will henceforth be known as “THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,” and justified the levy as a matter of fairness.





Iran responded with sharp condemnation. Brigadier General Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, reaffirmed Tehran’s authority over the Strait of Hormuz. He declared that Iran will not, under any circumstances, allow the United States to interfere in the management of the strait.





He warned of strong retaliation against any US military action involving the passage of commercial vessels and oil tankers outside Iran’s designated shipping routes and without authorisation from Iranian armed forces.





Additional reports indicate that the US Navy has deployed nineteen warships in the northern Arabian Sea, including two aircraft carriers and more than ten destroyers, to enforce the blockade. Neutral vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to non-Iranian destinations are not expected to be affected, though they may be subject to inspection to ensure compliance.





Analysts warn that the imposition of transit fees marks a sharp departure from longstanding US policy of maintaining free passage through the strait without charges, raising concerns among global shipping companies.





The blockade comes amid heightened tensions, with both sides exchanging military strikes and competing claims over control of the Strait of Hormuz. The situation has pushed the region closer to open conflict, with uncertainty over whether the blockade will lead to prolonged confrontation or force renewed negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme and maritime rights.





ANI







