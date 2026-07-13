



The Embassy of Vietnam in India has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic boat accident off the coast of Phu Quoc that claimed the lives of fifteen Indian nationals.





It stated that Vietnamese authorities are working closely with their Indian counterparts to assist the affected families, facilitate the early repatriation of the deceased and ensure medical treatment for the injured.





Tran Thanh Tung, Charge d’Affaires of the Vietnam Embassy in India, speaking to ANI, said that the Vietnamese Prime Minister had immediately directed all relevant authorities to undertake rescue operations, provide the best possible medical care to those injured and extend support to the victims and their families.





He emphasised that the Embassy was deeply saddened by the incident and reiterated Vietnam’s commitment to supporting India in this difficult time.





He explained that Vietnamese authorities have been coordinating closely with the Embassy of India in Hanoi and other relevant Indian authorities to assist the affected families, expedite the repatriation process and ensure that the injured receive proper care. He also confirmed that a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.





Vietnam’s top leadership has conveyed condolences to India. General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung sent their deepest sympathies to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and to the people of India, particularly the bereaved families. Tung added that Vietnam stands in solidarity with the victims and their families and remains committed to providing all possible support.





Meanwhile, the Embassy of India in Vietnam confirmed that the mortal remains of the fifteen Indian nationals who died in the accident have reached Ho Chi Minh City. In a post on X, the Embassy stated that the remains will be transported to India following the completion of necessary formalities.





It added that, along with the Consulate teams and Vietnamese authorities, it remains committed to facilitating the earliest repatriation.





The tragedy has drawn significant attention in both countries, highlighting the importance of bilateral cooperation in times of crisis. The swift directives from Vietnam’s leadership and the coordinated efforts between the two nations underscore the seriousness with which the incident is being addressed.





The accident has also prompted calls for stricter safety measures in tourist operations around Phu Quoc, a popular destination known for its beaches and coral reefs.





ANI







