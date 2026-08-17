Adani Green’s Khavda Park Emerges As The World’s Largest Renewable Energy Hub
The Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat is emerging as the world’s largest clean energy hub. Spread across 726 square kilometres, nearly five times the size of Paris, the project is transforming barren salt desert land near the border into a global powerhouse of renewable energy.
The park is designed to deliver 30 gigawatts of clean energy capacity, with 20 GW from solar and 10 GW from wind. This scale of generation is equivalent to powering the residential energy needs of entire nations such as Chile, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland or Canada. Nearly 10 GW is already operational, with full completion targeted by 2030.
The project is spearheaded largely by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), but it is also being developed through major public-private partnerships involving NTPC, NHPC and KPI Green. This collaborative model reflects India’s ambition to combine industrial capacity with national energy goals.
Infographic by Green Fuel Journal
Khavda’s hybrid energy model integrates vast solar panel arrays with large wind turbine installations in a single zone. This combination ensures a more balanced and reliable supply of clean power by harnessing both sun and wind resources. The facility also incorporates large-scale battery energy storage systems to capture surplus electricity and release it during peak demand, strengthening grid stability.
The renewable park directly supports India’s national target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity. It is expected to power roughly 18 million Indian homes, contributing significantly to the country’s energy independence and climate commitments.
Built on barren wasteland with no forests, farming or major habitation, the project avoids ecological displacement while creating new opportunities for sustainable development. With an estimated investment of 18 billion dollars, the park is also generating employment for more than 15,000 people, making it both an energy and socio-economic transformation program.
The Khavda site has already operationalised nearly 10 GW of renewable capacity, underscoring its role as a cornerstone of India’s clean energy expansion. By 2030, the park will stand as a benchmark for global-scale renewable integration, positioning India at the forefront of the energy transition.
AGEL has invested heavily in advanced renewable technologies, including bifacial solar modules with single-axis trackers and India’s largest 5.2 MW onshore wind turbines. It has also pioneered waterless robotic cleaning systems, reducing water usage to near zero while maximising efficiency. The project is supported by a centralised AI-driven control room, enabling real-time monitoring and optimisation at an unprecedented scale.
NTPC Green Energy Limited, through its subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, is also playing a significant role in Khavda. It has commissioned multiple phases of solar capacity, including 270 MW at Khavda-II and 64.76 MW at Khavda Solar PV Project, contributing to India’s clean energy expansion.
By the end of FY 2026, NTPC’s renewable arm had crossed the 10 GW milestone, with Khavda being a central component of its portfolio. NTPC’s phased commissioning strategy ensures steady additions while managing grid integration challenges.
Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are a defining feature of Khavda’s infrastructure. AGEL has commissioned the world’s largest single-location battery storage system outside China, with a capacity of 3.37 GWh.
This deployment was completed in just ten months, making it one of the fastest utility-scale battery projects globally. The system can store enough clean energy to power nearly one million homes for a day, supporting peak electricity demand in cities or even entire states.
Integrated with advanced energy management systems and lithium-ion technologies, the BESS ensures grid stability, reduces transmission congestion, and enables renewable energy to be delivered reliably round-the-clock. AGEL plans to scale this to 50 GWh over the next five years, cementing Khavda’s role as a global leader in renewable storage.
The combined efforts of Adani Green Energy, NTPC, and other partners at Khavda highlight India’s ambition to lead the global clean energy transition.
The integration of solar, wind, and battery storage at gigawatt scale is unprecedented, and the socio-economic impact is equally significant, with over 15,000 jobs created and billions invested. Khavda is not just a renewable park; it is a blueprint for future energy systems worldwide.
This initiative is more than an infrastructure project. It is a statement of India’s scale, ambition and determination to lead in clean energy. The future of energy is being built in India, and Khavda is at the heart of that transformation.
Agencies
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