



The Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Gujarat is emerging as the world’s largest clean energy hub. Spread across 726 square kilometres, nearly five times the size of Paris, the project is transforming barren salt desert land near the border into a global powerhouse of renewable energy.





The park is designed to deliver 30 gigawatts of clean energy capacity, with 20 GW from solar and 10 GW from wind. This scale of generation is equivalent to powering the residential energy needs of entire nations such as Chile, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland or Canada. Nearly 10 GW is already operational, with full completion targeted by 2030.





The project is spearheaded largely by Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), but it is also being developed through major public-private partnerships involving NTPC, NHPC and KPI Green. This collaborative model reflects India’s ambition to combine industrial capacity with national energy goals.



