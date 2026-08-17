



US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has declared that the United States Navy can sustain its blockade of Iranian ports “indefinitely” by rotating ships in and out of the region, reinforcing Washington’s determination to maintain pressure on Tehran despite stalled ceasefire talks and rising global oil concerns.





The announcement underscores America’s intent to combine military and economic isolation against Iran.





The United States has warned that its naval blockade of Iran will continue without a set end date. Pete Hegseth explained that the Navy’s operational capacity allows for indefinite enforcement, as vessels can be rotated to maintain a constant presence. He made these remarks while visiting Panama, addressing sailors aboard the USS Gridley, a guided-missile destroyer that had previously been deployed to the Middle East.





President Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted that the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, describing the blockade as a “wall of steel.” He insisted that Iran cannot break through the restrictions, emphasising that Washington will keep the strait under its command.





Since the war began in late February with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Tehran effectively shut the strait, a vital artery through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas once flowed.





The blockade has already redirected more than fifty commercial vessels attempting to bypass restrictions. US forces have disabled three ships and boarded two others, demonstrating the military’s readiness to enforce compliance.





In one incident, a US Navy MH-60 helicopter fired Hellfire missiles into the engine room of a Panama-flagged vessel after it ignored repeated warnings.





Iran has rejected Washington’s claims of control, with officials insisting that the Strait of Hormuz remains blocked until Tehran’s conditions are met.





These demands include the removal of economic sanctions and the release of frozen Iranian assets. Iranian military spokesmen have accused the US of fabrications and warned that “fake intelligence” could lead to dangerous miscalculations. Tehran has also continued to strike back with missiles and drones against US allies in the region, while targeting commercial ships transiting the strait without its authorisation.





The blockade has inflicted severe economic damage on Iran, cutting off its primary source of hard currency.





Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has plummeted, with only eight vessels recorded on a recent day compared to pre-war averages of 130 to 140 ships. Oil markets have reacted sharply, with Brent crude settling at $87.07 a barrel, reflecting both supply disruptions and weakened global demand.





US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced that new economic measures will be introduced, promising “unprecedented isolation” against Iran. He stated that the combination of sanctions and the blockade would ensure that nothing enters or leaves Iranian ports, intensifying the pressure on Tehran’s already fragile economy.





Despite these measures, questions have been raised about the sustainability of the blockade. Reports from the USS Abraham Lincoln, the flagship carrier, have highlighted dire conditions among sailors, including accounts of crew members attempting to jump overboard.





Such concerns have prompted debate within Washington about the long-term viability of maintaining such a high-intensity operation.





The confrontation remains unresolved, with both sides signalling determination. While Washington insists that Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions under strict verification, Tehran continues to demand relief from sanctions before reopening the strait. The deadlock has left the region tense, with the blockade shaping both military and economic dynamics across the Middle East.





Agencies







