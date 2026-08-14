



AnduraX, a space start-up based in Andhra Pradesh, is preparing to conduct India’s first high‑altitude drop test for a reusable spaceplane. The company is working towards launching an orbital re‑entry mission by 2028, positioning itself as a key player in the emerging private space sector.





The test, designated ADM‑01 (ARES Drop Mission-1), is scheduled for the first week of June. It will involve lifting an experimental vehicle to an altitude of 25,000 metres using a high‑altitude balloon before releasing it in near‑stratospheric conditions. This marks a significant step in validating the company’s reusable spaceplane technology.





The primary objective of ADM‑01 is to collect critical flight data that will support the development of guidance, navigation and control systems. It will also test precision landing capabilities, which are essential for the safe recovery of reusable re‑entry vehicles. The data gathered will form the foundation for future orbital missions.





The reusable vehicle under development, named ARES, is designed to carry payloads of up to 100 kilograms. It aims to provide a platform capable of transporting payloads to orbit, supporting microgravity research, enabling in‑space manufacturing, and returning them safely to Earth.





The vehicle will employ low‑G re‑entry and runway‑style landings, ensuring both safety and reusability.





The Andhra Pradesh‑based venture is part of the second cohort of KickSky Space Lab. This accelerator program is backed by Riceberg Ventures, E2MC Ventures and Aniara Space, reflecting strong investor confidence in AnduraX’s vision. The support highlights the growing ecosystem of private investment in India’s space sector.





ARES is being positioned as a versatile solution for scientific and commercial applications. By enabling microgravity experimentation and payload return, it could open new opportunities for Indian start-ups and research institutions.





The company’s roadmap aligns with global trends in reusable spaceplane development, where firms such as Sierra Space and Rocket Lab are already advancing similar concepts.





The successful execution of ADM‑01 will demonstrate India’s capability to test reusable spaceplane technologies in near‑space conditions. It will also showcase the potential of balloon‑based platforms as cost‑effective testbeds for aerospace innovation. This approach reduces risk while providing valuable operational insights.





Industry observers note that AnduraX’s efforts represent a bold step in bridging the gap between aviation and space. By focusing on reusability and payload return, the company is addressing critical challenges in the new space economy. Its progress could accelerate India’s ambitions in orbital re‑entry and reusable launch systems.





The upcoming test is not only a milestone for AnduraX but also a significant marker in India’s private aerospace journey. It reflects the increasing role of start-ups in advancing strategic technologies and contributing to national space modernisation.





Agencies







