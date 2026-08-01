The Indian Army has successfully neutralised a Pakistani surveillance drone that was spotted hovering dangerously close to sensitive military installations in the Khour sector of Jammu along the Line of Control. Troops acted swiftly as the UAV entered Indian airspace, bringing it down before it could complete its mission.





Security officials confirmed that the drone was being used to monitor Army deployments, bunkers, and strategic positions near the border. During the search of the wreckage, a 64 GB Lexar memory card was recovered. Initial examination suggests that the card contains photographs and videos of Indian Army positions and other sensitive locations, pointing to a deliberate reconnaissance mission.





The UAV is believed to be a Chinese-made surveillance drone equipped with advanced navigation systems and object-recognition technology. Its design and payload indicate that it was deployed specifically to map troop movements and deployment patterns.





The drone and its memory card have now been sent for detailed forensic analysis to determine the extent of intelligence gathered and to reconstruct its flight path.





Preliminary assessments highlight that the drone was on a dedicated mission to collect intelligence on Indian positions.





This incident underscores Pakistan’s heightened surveillance attempts along the Jammu border, which have increased in recent months. Security forces have since stepped up anti-drone measures in the sector, deploying additional patrols and electronic monitoring systems to prevent further intrusions.





Sources revealed that a comprehensive investigation is underway to trace the origin of the drone and identify handlers across the border.





The Army has reiterated its firm stance that any attempt to breach Indian airspace for espionage will be met with decisive action.





This latest incident highlights the growing role of unmanned aerial systems in cross-border intelligence operations and the need for robust counter-drone programs to safeguard national security.





Agencies







