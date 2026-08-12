



Bangalore-based Othisis has achieved a major breakthrough by successfully hot-firing its fully cryogenic, 3D-printed rocket engine delivering 5 kN thrust. With a total impulse of 100 kNs, this engine is set to power their reusable hopper rocket scheduled for launch and landing trials later this year, marking a significant step in India’s private space sector.





The successful hot-fire test demonstrates the maturity of Othisis’s cryogenic propulsion technology. Cryogenic engines, which use propellants stored at extremely low temperatures, are known for their efficiency and high performance. By achieving stable thrust at 5 kN, Othisis has validated the reliability of its design and manufacturing processes.





The engine is fully 3D-printed, a feature that reduces production time and cost while allowing complex geometries to be manufactured with precision. Additive manufacturing also enables rapid prototyping and scalability, which is crucial for start-ups aiming to compete in the global launch market.





With a total impulse of 100 kNs, the engine is designed to support short-duration flights for reusable hopper rockets.





These hopper systems are typically used for vertical take-off and landing demonstrations, validating reusability concepts before scaling up to larger orbital-class launch vehicles. Othisis’s upcoming hopper rocket will serve as a testbed for their reusable launch program, showcasing the potential for cost-effective and sustainable access to space.





The use of cryogenic propellants, particularly liquid oxygen and liquid methane, ensures cleaner combustion compared to traditional fuels. This reduces soot formation and thermal stress, making the engine more suitable for repeated use. Such design choices align with global trends in reusable launch systems, similar to SpaceX’s Raptor engines.





India’s private space sector has seen rapid growth in recent years, with start-ups like Skyroot, Agnikul, and Bellatrix pushing boundaries in propulsion and satellite launch technologies. Othisis’s achievement adds to this momentum, positioning Bangalore as a hub for advanced space innovation.





The company’s focus on reusability reflects the broader industry shift towards lowering launch costs and increasing mission frequency. By proving the viability of their cryogenic engine in a reusable hopper rocket, Othisis is laying the groundwork for future orbital-class vehicles that could compete in commercial satellite launches and deep-space missions.





This milestone also highlights the increasing role of private firms in complementing ISRO’s efforts. While ISRO continues to develop semi-cryogenic and heavy-lift propulsion systems, start-ups like Othisis are pioneering smaller, agile solutions that can serve niche markets and accelerate India’s presence in the global space economy.





The upcoming flight of the reusable hopper rocket later this year will be closely watched as a demonstration of India’s growing private capabilities in cryogenic propulsion. Success in this mission would validate Othisis’s technology and open pathways for scaling up to larger reusable launch vehicles.





Agencies







