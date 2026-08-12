



India has warned that incidents along its disputed border with China are considered “most serious” and that the state of border affairs will directly reflect on the broader bilateral relationship.





The Ministry of External Affairs made this clear during its regular biweekly briefing on Tuesday, underscoring the sensitivity of frontier stability in shaping ties between the two nations.





Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not deny that a fresh border incident had taken place. He confirmed that India had reiterated its position during a meeting of the joint military and diplomatic working committee on border affairs in August, though he declined to provide further details. His remarks signalled New Delhi’s determination to keep border issues at the forefront of diplomatic engagement.





Social media has been flooded with videos from Indian content creators alleging increased Chinese activity in Arunachal Pradesh. These claims have gone viral, though they remain unverified and cannot be independently confirmed. The circulation of such material highlights the role of public perception in fuelling tensions and shaping narratives around the disputed frontier.





Jaiswal emphasised that India once again underlined the necessity of peace and tranquillity in border areas as a prerequisite for the overall development of bilateral ties. He noted that both sides had agreed to continue using existing diplomatic and military channels to address outstanding issues and to avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the disputed border. This reflects the cautious approach both governments are taking to prevent escalation.





India’s Ministry of Defense and the army did not respond to requests for comment, leaving unanswered questions about the operational situation on the ground. The silence from defence authorities suggests the sensitivity of the matter and the reluctance to publicly disclose military details.





The comments come just days after officials from both countries met in New Delhi, and ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s expected visit to India for the BRICS summit. India is hosting the summit as the rotating chair of the grouping, which brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The timing of the remarks underscores the delicate balance between diplomatic engagement and unresolved frontier tensions.





The ministry’s statement highlights the limits of the recent thaw in ties. India has signalled that deeper engagement with Beijing will remain constrained unless peace and stability are maintained along the disputed frontier. This reflects New Delhi’s consistent position that border tranquillity is non-negotiable for the broader relationship to flourish.





China and India share a 3,488-kilometre unmarked border, which has been a persistent source of tension. Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours are gradually recovering after the deadly clash in June 2020, when soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley.





That incident marked the most serious confrontation in decades and continues to cast a shadow over bilateral ties.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin last August, signalling a tentative thaw in relations. The meeting was seen as a step towards normalisation, though the latest developments show that progress remains fragile and conditional on frontier stability.









The broader context is that both nations are attempting to balance competition and cooperation. While trade and multilateral engagement through platforms like BRICS continue, the disputed border remains the single most significant obstacle to a full restoration of trust. India’s latest warning makes clear that any fresh incident will directly impact the trajectory of ties with Beijing.





Agencies







