



India is advancing the BrahMos‑2 hypersonic cruise missile as part of its next‑generation strike capability.





The missile is being designed for deployment from land, sea and air platforms, making it a tri‑service weapon that can be adapted for the Army, Navy and Air Force. It is being developed under the India‑Russia defence partnership, combining Russian hypersonic propulsion expertise with Indian navigation and guidance systems.





The missile is reported to have a top speed of around Mach 8, which is nearly three times faster than the current BrahMos. At such velocity, it would cover hundreds of kilometres in minutes, leaving defenders with very little time to detect, track or intercept.





Its potential range is expected to fall between 600 kilometres and 1,500 kilometres, depending on the final configuration and testing outcomes.





One of the defining features of BrahMos‑2 is its tri‑service adaptability. The Army could deploy it from mobile ground launchers near border areas, giving frontline units a rapid strike option. The Air Force could launch it from fighter aircraft such as the Sukhoi Su‑30MKI, extending aerial strike capability deep into adversary territory. The Navy could integrate it into warships equipped with vertical launch systems, enhancing fleet defence and long‑range maritime strike capacity.





The propulsion system is central to the missile’s design. BrahMos‑2 is expected to use a scramjet engine, which is an air‑breathing supersonic combustion ramjet. This technology allows the missile to sustain hypersonic speeds by using atmospheric oxygen rather than carrying oxidisers onboard. Maintaining Mach 8 flight over long distances is a major engineering challenge, and the scramjet is critical to achieving this performance.





Reports suggest the missile may use the indigenous G3OM navigation system and multi‑satellite guidance, enabling accuracy within a few metres. Such precision at hypersonic speed would make the missile extremely difficult to counter.





The range of BrahMos‑2 is a significant leap from earlier BrahMos variants. The original missile had a range of about 300 kilometres, later extended in newer versions. India’s entry into the Missile Technology Control Regime in 2016 allowed greater scope for developing longer‑range systems.





With BrahMos‑2 potentially reaching 1,500 kilometres, Indian forces could strike deep inside adversary territory without crossing borders with aircraft or ground troops.





This extended range would provide the Army with more deployment options, the Air Force with enhanced strike depth, and the Navy with greater reach across the Indo‑Pacific. The missile is therefore being built around three core capabilities: extreme speed, extended range and tri‑service adaptability.





Its final specifications will depend on ongoing development and testing, but the project represents a major step in India’s pursuit of advanced long‑range hypersonic strike systems.





Agencies







