



China’s Long March-7A rocket exploded just 85 seconds after liftoff from Hainan, destroying the ChinaSat‑4B satellite intended for strategic surveillance of the Indian Ocean Region.





The failure marks only the second loss in the rocket’s history and raises serious questions about China’s space ambitions and military surveillance plans.





The Long March-7A lifted off from the Wenchang Space Launch Site on Hainan Island at 8:02 pm local time. Initial ascent appeared normal, but within 85 seconds the rocket erupted into a massive fireball, scattering debris over the South China Sea. Both the rocket and its payload were completely destroyed before reaching orbit.





The payload, the Zhongxing‑4B (ChinaSat‑4B) satellite, was a high‑capacity communications and surveillance platform.





It was designed to provide radio, television, data services, and strategic coverage of the Indian Ocean Region, an area of growing geopolitical competition. Its destruction represents a significant setback for Beijing’s military‑civilian dual‑use satellite program.





This was the Long March-7A’s 18th mission. The rocket had previously failed only once, during its maiden flight in 2020, before establishing a record of successful launches from 2021 onwards. It is a medium‑lift vehicle capable of carrying up to seven tonnes to geostationary transfer orbit, making it a cornerstone of China’s satellite deployment strategy.





Chinese state media confirmed the failure three hours after the incident, describing it as an “anomaly during flight.” Social media footage showed the rocket breaking apart mid‑air, but videos from private accounts were quickly removed or restricted on platforms such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu. Official coverage was muted, reflecting Beijing’s sensitivity to setbacks in its space program.





Analysts note that the explosion occurred during the joint burn phase, when the rocket’s YF‑100 engines operate under maximum stress. This propulsion system is shared across China’s modern launch fleet, including the Long March 5, which is scheduled to carry the Chang’e‑7 lunar mission. The failure therefore has wider implications, potentially delaying other high‑priority launches.





The loss of ChinaSat‑4B undermines China’s surveillance ambitions in the Indian Ocean Region. The satellite was expected to enhance Beijing’s ability to monitor maritime traffic, naval deployments, and communications across a theatre where India, the United States, and regional powers are expanding their presence. Its destruction leaves a gap in China’s strategic coverage at a time of heightened competition.





Experts suggest the setback could reverberate through China’s space program depending on whether the fault lies in the Long March-7A design or in shared systems. If the issue is systemic, it could affect multiple rocket families and delay missions supporting the Tiangong space station and lunar exploration.





Despite the failure, China remains committed to its long‑term goal of becoming a global leader in space science by 2050. However, the incident highlights the risks inherent in ambitious launch schedules and the challenges of maintaining reliability across a growing fleet of rockets.





Agencies







