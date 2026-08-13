



The ninth meeting of the India–U.S. Civil Space Joint Working Group was hosted by India on 5–6 August 2026 at the headquarters of the Indian Space Research Organization in Bangalore, announced ISRO.





Dr V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, together with H.E. Sergio Gor, the U.S. Ambassador to India, addressed the opening segment. They emphasised the importance of further strengthening bilateral space cooperation.





The meeting was co-chaired on the Indian side by M Sankaran, Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre, ISRO. On the U.S. side, it was co-chaired by Dr Wesley Brooks, Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, and Kathleen Karika, NASA Associate Administrator for International and Interagency Relations.





The discussions advanced civil and commercial space cooperation under the U.S.–India Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology Initiative. This was in line with the Joint Leaders’ Statement issued in February 2025 by Prime Minister Modi and President Trump.





Both sides reviewed progress following the successful launch of the joint NASA–ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar mission, NISAR, last year. They also explored future collaborations in science and human spaceflight technologies.





The delegations reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the guidelines of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. They examined ongoing multilateral efforts to ensure the Committee’s effectiveness in promoting the long-term sustainability of outer space activities.





NASA extended an invitation to ISRO to join its Moon Base program. This builds upon the partnership between the two countries under the Artemis Accords. The two sides also agreed to advance discussions on cooperation in open scientific data sharing within the framework of the Accords.





This invitation represents a significant opportunity for India to expand its role in lunar exploration beyond the Chandrayaan missions. It also strengthens India’s involvement in human spaceflight and deepens strategic collaboration with the United States.





ISRO







