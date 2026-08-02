



A homemade bomb detonated outside the Balzi Rossi restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday evening, killing three people—including the female suspect carrying the device—and injuring 21 others.





The blast occurred at Kudrinskaya Square, part of the city’s iconic Stalin-era “Seven Sisters” skyscrapers, during a private banquet.





The explosion took place at approximately 8:10 p.m. local time near the restaurant’s outdoor terrace. According to Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee, an unidentified woman attempted to enter the venue with an improvised explosive device.





She was stopped by a security guard, at which point the device detonated prematurely. The woman, the guard, and a restaurant patron were killed instantly.





Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or established her motive. Investigators are examining whether the detonation was intentional or triggered remotely. Reports suggest the bomb was homemade and packed with shrapnel, equivalent in force to about a kilogram of TNT.





Witness accounts indicate the suspect may have been unaware of the device’s true nature, raising speculation that she was being used as an unwitting carrier.





The blast caused panic among guests attending the private banquet. Emergency services and heavily armed law enforcement personnel quickly cordoned off the area, securing the site for forensic examination. Traffic around Kudrinskaya Square was temporarily blocked, and nearby metro entrances were closed.





The Balzi Rossi restaurant, located on the ground floor of the historic skyscraper, was closed to the public at the time of the incident. Its website had confirmed the venue was reserved for a private event. Social media reports suggested the banquet may have been for a senior military official, though this remains unverified.





Head chef Carmine Alfieri later reassured the public via Instagram, stating that the restaurant and kitchen were intact and staff unharmed. He described the incident as a “minor issue at the restaurant entrance,” downplaying the severity despite the casualties.





The Kudrinskaya Square building, part of Moscow’s “Seven Sisters,” is a prominent Stalinist-era landmark constructed in the 1950s. Its central location along the Garden Ring underscores the symbolic weight of the attack.





Russia’s security services have been on heightened alert amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. Earlier this year, the FSB announced increased protection for high-ranking officials following a series of assassinations and attempted killings. Analysts suggest the bomb may have been intended to target banquet guests on the terrace, possibly linked to broader geopolitical tensions.





The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities yet to disclose the identities of those killed or injured. Forensic teams are working to determine whether the device was detonated by the suspect herself or remotely by another party.





ANI







