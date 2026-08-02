



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham, and emphasised that both countries would work closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalised India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.





He expressed delight at the conversation and once again congratulated Burnham on assuming office, extending his best wishes for a successful tenure.





The two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties.





They underlined their commitment to taking the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights. Modi stressed that collaboration under the trade agreement would contribute to shared prosperity and well-being for both nations.





According to the UK Government’s statement, Burnham reflected on the strength of the UK-India partnership and its impact on local communities across Britain. He outlined his ambitions to enhance bilateral ties through the UK-India Vision 2035 framework and stronger people-to-people connections.





He praised the contribution of Indian communities in the UK, while Modi highlighted the connection between Manchester and Ahmedabad, referring to Ahmedabad as the “Manchester of India.”





Burnham also underlined the potential of the trade agreement, noting that it would create opportunities for people in both countries. He reaffirmed his commitment to the UK-India Technology Security Initiative, and both leaders acknowledged the scope for collaboration in advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence. They agreed that cutting-edge cooperation in these areas would be vital for the future.





The leaders exchanged views on the situation in West Asia and agreed to continue working closely towards de-escalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Both expressed their desire to meet in person at the earliest opportunity to continue discussions.





The landmark trade agreement, which came into effect this month, has been described as a historic moment that will unlock new opportunities for businesses, workers and consumers in both countries. It is expected to significantly deepen the bilateral economic partnership.





PM Modi had earlier congratulated Burnham upon his assumption of office, stressing the strong foundation of India-UK relations, which are bound by shared democratic values and extensive cooperation across trade, investment, technology, defence and people-to-people exchanges.





He underscored the significance of the agreement, saying it would provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties and further strengthen cooperation between the two nations. Burnham, who became the 59th Prime Minister of Britain after Keir Starmer’s resignation, arrived at 10 Downing Street accompanied by his wife Marie-France van Heel.





In his first remarks, he stressed the need for Britain to regain stability, noting that he was the seventh Prime Minister in a decade, and promised to act as a circuit breaker to bring forward the biggest changes in forty years.





ANI







