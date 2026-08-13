



Delaware has officially proclaimed August 15, 2026, as “India Day” in honour of India’s rich legacy and the contributions of the Indian-American community.





The announcement was shared by the Consulate General of India in New York in a post on X, expressing gratitude to Governor Matthew Meyer for the proclamation. The declaration recognises the role of Delawareans of Indian heritage in work, leadership, and service, strengthening shared prosperity between the two nations.





The proclamation celebrates India’s diversity of languages, traditions, faiths, and customs, while acknowledging the Indian-American community’s role in carrying these forward in the United States. It also highlights the enduring ties between India and the US, with Delaware’s Indian-American community being honoured for its contributions to civic life and cultural enrichment.





Earlier, the states of New York and New Jersey also proclaimed August 15, 2026, as India Independence Day. The Consulate General of India in New York shared these proclamations in a series of posts on X.





In New Jersey, Governor Mikie Sherrill issued the proclamation, recognising the significant contributions of the vibrant Indian-American community across education, healthcare, research, technology, business, public service, and community leadership. The declaration also celebrated the enduring India-US friendship and the growing partnership across education, commerce, technology, healthcare, and cultural exchange.





The proclamation in New Jersey further emphasised how India’s Independence Day honours the courage, vision, and sacrifice of countless individuals whose peaceful movement for freedom inspired generations worldwide. It affirmed the universal principles of justice, equality, and human dignity that continue to resonate globally.





In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul proclaimed August 15, 2026, as India Independence Day across the state. The Consulate expressed gratitude, noting that the proclamation celebrates India’s journey of independence and the democratic values shared by India and the United States. It also recognised the significant contributions of the Indian-American community to the cultural, economic, and civic life of the Empire State.





As India prepares to mark its milestone 80th Independence Day, this year’s celebrations will carry special significance. The commemorations will also highlight 150 years of Vande Mataram, a song deeply tied to India’s freedom struggle and national identity. The milestone events will place a strong emphasis on Yuva Shakti (youth power), honouring the success and contributions of students and young citizens.





The 80th Independence Day celebrations promise to blend profound historical traditions with a forward-looking tribute to India’s rising generation.





With proclamations across Delaware, New Jersey, and New York, the recognition of India’s independence in the United States underscores the strength of the Indian-American community and the enduring bonds between the two nations.





ANI







