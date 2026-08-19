



DRDO has issued demanding specifications for an indigenous high‑altitude VTOL logistics drone, aiming to supply Army posts above 12,000 feet along the LAC and LoC with heavy‑fuel IC‑engine technology capable of operating in extreme Himalayan conditions.





The platform is expected to carry 200 kg payloads, fly 50 km one way, reach 25,000 feet, perform five sorties daily, and remain fully autonomous even under GNSS denial and jamming.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation has floated requirements for a vertical take‑off and landing logistics drone powered by heavy‑fuel internal combustion engines. The emphasis on heavy‑fuel compatibility ensures that the drone can use Jet A‑1, which is widely available across military supply chains, thereby reducing logistical complexity.





The payload capacity is set at 200 kilograms, enabling the transport of rations, ammunition, and medical supplies to remote forward posts.





This figure is significantly higher than the payloads specified in earlier Requests for Information, which ranged between 20 and 80 kilograms for high‑altitude drones. The increase reflects the pressing need for heavier resupply capability in contested Himalayan terrain.





The operational range is defined as 50 kilometres one way. This ensures that forward posts can be reached without reliance on vulnerable ground convoys.





The service ceiling of 25,000 feet is particularly demanding, as few logistics drones globally are engineered to operate at such altitudes. Achieving this requires advanced rotor designs, lightweight composite structures, and optimised aerodynamics to counter thin‑air efficiency losses.





The drone must be capable of five sorties a day. This operational tempo places stress on engines, rotors, and structural components, demanding ruggedised airframes, modular design, and rapid turnaround capability. Maintenance simplicity and reliability will be critical to sustain such deployment cycles.





The system must remain fully autonomous in GNSS‑denied and jamming environments. This requirement reflects the realities of contested electromagnetic warfare along the borders.





Robust inertial navigation systems, secure communication links, and anti‑jamming technologies will be essential. Redundant systems must be integrated to ensure mission success even under electronic attack.





The environmental specification requires full functionality down to minus 40 degrees Celsius. This ensures operability in the harshest Himalayan winters. Advanced cold‑weather materials, anti‑icing systems, and fuel management solutions will be necessary to prevent freezing. Electronics must be shielded against extreme cold, and auxiliary batteries must retain charge in sub‑zero conditions.





The broader operational context is tied to the Indian Army’s need for last‑mile delivery in rugged terrain. Earlier RFIs outlined logistic drones for altitudes up to 20,000 feet, but the current requirement pushes the ceiling further to 25,000 feet.





This aligns with India’s strategic push under the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives to develop indigenous solutions for frontier warfare.





The design philosophy emphasises modularity, allowing future upgrades without structural changes. Seamless integration of subsystems will be necessary to maintain performance under diverse weather conditions, including snow, dust, and high winds.





The drone must also be compatible with defence mapping systems and resilient to rapid changes in temperature and pressure.





This initiative underscores India’s drive towards indigenous defence capability. By setting such demanding parameters, the DRDO is pushing the boundaries of drone technology to meet the unique challenges of the Himalayan frontier. The project represents a critical step in reducing reliance on vulnerable ground supply lines and enhancing operational resilience in contested environments.





Agencies







