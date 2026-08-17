



Iranian Army Chief Amir Hatami has declared a bounty of $30,000 for anyone who kills or captures a US soldier. He further announced that the reward would be doubled if the act is carried out by a woman. This announcement was made amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.





Hatami explained that the decision followed a large number of requests from individuals who expressed willingness to participate. He did not provide details regarding the location or timeframe for such actions.





He stated that anyone who kills or captures and hands over an invading American military personnel would receive a reward equivalent to $30,000. He added that courageous Iranian women who undertake such an action would receive double the reward.





Reiterating Tehran’s demand for the withdrawal of US forces from the region, Hatami declared that American forces no longer have permission to enter the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, or the Strait of Hormuz. His announcement comes despite the fact that there are no known deployments of US ground troops inside Iran during the conflict. The only exception was a major rescue operation in April involving approximately 200 US personnel and over 170 aircraft to recover the weapons systems officer of a downed F-15.





The hostilities between Iran and the US began on 28 February following US and Israeli strikes targeting Iran. Fighting was halted by an April ceasefire, followed by an attempted framework for peace negotiations in June. However, the framework collapsed, leading to renewed exchanges of fire.





Since then, Iran and the US have engaged in sporadic clashes, particularly around southern Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. Indirect communication through mediators has continued, but no significant diplomatic breakthrough has been achieved.





Seventeen US military personnel have died since the conflict began. The most recent casualties were reported in July. All of these deaths occurred outside Iranian territory, including in Jordan and Iraq. The announcement of the bounty is expected to further inflame tensions and complicate ongoing indirect negotiations.





ANI







