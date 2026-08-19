



Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green has voiced strong concern over the ongoing disruption in West Asia, stressing that both India and Australia want the Strait of Hormuz reopened at the earliest.





He underlined that the waterway is vital for global energy supplies and economic activity, and its closure has direct consequences for ordinary citizens in both countries.





Speaking to reporters at the IC3 event in Mumbai, Green said that the disruption in the Middle East is troubling and that both nations are eager to see the situation resolved quickly. He emphasised that affordable fuel supplies are essential to ensure economies continue to function without impediment.





He noted that while the geopolitical situation remains tense, India and Australia are simultaneously working to strengthen their bilateral energy partnership. He recalled that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Australia in July, both sides announced the establishment of an energy security partnership.





Green highlighted that Australia has long been a reliable supplier of coal and LNG to India, and that avenues have now been opened for uranium supplies as well. He added that India, in turn, is a dependable supplier of refined fuels to Australia, creating a mutually beneficial exchange.





He pointed out that unlike some other supply routes affected by geopolitical tensions, energy flows between India and Australia do not face a strategic chokepoint. This ensures that supplies can move freely without the risk of disruption.





The envoy also praised Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Australia, describing it as a “really super visit.” He recalled the warm reception Modi received from the Indian diaspora, with around 30,000 people welcoming him at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.





Green said the visit laid down important new tracks for bilateral cooperation. These included a new defence and security partnership, a roadmap on maritime domain awareness, a sports playbook, an agreement on strategic technology, and new investments by major Australian corporations in India.





He stressed that both Prime Minister Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in energy security and resource collaboration. The leaders emphasised the importance of reliable, affordable and sustainable energy supply to support long-term economic prosperity.





Green concluded by reiterating that the India-Australia energy partnership is a crucial avenue of cooperation, particularly in the face of current geopolitical challenges, and that both nations remain committed to ensuring stability in global energy markets.





ANI







