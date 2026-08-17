



Eve Air Mobility has successfully completed its first partial transition flight, marking a critical milestone in its eVTOL development program.





The test validated the activation of the rear pusher propeller in flight, confirming a key design feature and advancing the aircraft toward efficient wing-borne flight. This achievement positions Eve closer to scalable urban air mobility operations.





Eve Air Mobility announced that its engineering prototype achieved the first partial transition flight in early August 2026. The flight involved activating the aircraft’s rear pusher propulsion system while airborne, a defining step in moving from vertical lift to forward wing-borne flight.





This transition is one of the most complex and vital phases in eVTOL development, as it determines the aircraft’s ability to operate efficiently in real-world conditions.





During the test, the aircraft reached a stabilised speed of 27 knots and a maximum ground speed of 30 knots. The pusher propeller was activated up to 1,200 RPM, enabling the aircraft to travel approximately 0.84 nautical miles in 3 minutes and 9 seconds. The prototype attained a maximum altitude of 90 feet above ground level, demonstrating controlled stability throughout the manoeuvre.





The successful activation of the pusher propulsion system validates a crucial aspect of the aircraft’s design. He noted that this milestone brings the company closer to delivering safe, efficient, and scalable air mobility solutions.





The data collected during the flight will support further envelope expansion, enabling higher speeds and more complex transition testing in the future.





The transition phase is central to proving the viability of eVTOL aircraft. Unlike conventional helicopters, eVTOLs must demonstrate seamless movement from vertical hover to sustained wing-borne flight. This capability is essential for achieving longer ranges, higher efficiency, and reduced energy consumption, all of which are critical for commercial viability in urban air mobility.





Eve’s engineering team continues to conduct structural and load analyses to support future testing. The company plans to expand the flight envelope progressively, including datalink testing to validate radio link performance at speeds up to 50 knots. Additional flights with pusher activation will form part of the broader transition campaign, ensuring that the aircraft meets stringent safety and performance standards.





Eve Air Mobility is pursuing a holistic approach to urban air mobility. Alongside its advanced eVTOL project, the company is developing a global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. These initiatives are designed to accelerate the adoption of electric air taxis and integrate them seamlessly into existing transport ecosystems.





The successful partial transition flight represents a significant step forward in Eve’s journey toward certification and commercial deployment.





It demonstrates not only the technical maturity of the aircraft but also the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable urban air mobility. As testing continues, Eve is expected to refine its design further, paving the way for future passenger operations in cities worldwide.





Agencies







