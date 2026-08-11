



India’s Gaganyaan mission is firmly on track, with the first uncrewed experimental flight scheduled for late 2026 and the maiden crewed mission targeted for 2027.





Parallelly, the Bharatiya Antariksh Station is progressing towards operationalisation by 2035, marking a decisive leap in India’s human spaceflight ambitions.





The Government has confirmed to Parliament that the Gaganyaan program remains aligned with its timeline. The Human Rated Launch Vehicle Mark‑3 (HLVM-3), adapted from ISRO’s proven LVM-3, has completed development and ground testing of all propulsion stages and structures. This vehicle will carry astronauts safely into orbit, ensuring redundancy and enhanced safety margins.





The Orbital Module, comprising the Crew Module and Service Module, has seen propulsion systems developed, tested, and qualified. An engineering model of the Environmental Control and Life Support System has been realised, while supporting technologies such as the deceleration system, Crew Module Up‑righting System, Thermal Protection System, and end‑to‑end avionics have been validated.





The Crew Escape System, a critical safeguard during launch emergencies, has advanced with five types of motors developed and static tested. All CES structures have been realised and qualified. The next major milestone is the TV‑D2 test, which will further validate this system in flight.





Vyommitra, ISRO’s humanoid robot, will fly on the first uncrewed mission in the fourth quarter of 2026. This mission will validate several new technologies being deployed for the first time. Two further uncrewed missions, configured identically to the crewed flight, will follow before India’s maiden human orbital mission in 2027.





The selected Gaganyatris have completed generic spaceflight training at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre.





They are now undergoing mission‑specific training in Bengaluru, covering spacecraft systems, survival exercises, and advanced simulations. This dual‑track training ensures readiness for India’s first human spaceflight.





Infrastructure has been established to support the mission. Facilities include the Orbital Module Preparation Facility, Gaganyaan Control Centre, Gaganyaan Control Facility, crew training facility, and modifications to the Second Launch Pad.





A robust communication network has been finalised, with IDRSS‑1 feeder stations and terrestrial links in place. Memoranda of Understanding have been signed with international space agencies to provide cross‑support during missions.





Crew recovery operations have been meticulously planned. Recovery assets have been finalised, and a comprehensive recovery plan has been worked out to ensure astronaut safety after splashdown. The Australian Space Agency is cooperating on crew and module recovery, while France’s CNES has trained ISRO’s flight surgeons and ground support teams.





The European Space Agency is providing network operations support, and Russia’s Roscosmos has supplied subsystems such as crew seats, viewports, flight suits, and wind tunnel testing.





Parallelly, ISRO is advancing the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, targeted for operationalisation by 2035. The station will comprise five modules, with the government approving the development and launch of the first module, BAS‑01.





System engineering and technology development activities for BAS‑01 are progressing across ISRO centres. The station will enable long‑duration human habitation in Low Earth Orbit, supporting microgravity research in life sciences, medicine, and advanced technology demonstrations.





The Union Cabinet approved a budgetary allocation of ₹20,193 crore in September 2024 for eight missions under the expanded Gaganyaan program. This funding covers precursor missions and the development of BAS‑01.





Together, the Gaganyaan missions and the Bharatiya Antariksh Station mark a transformative leap in India’s space ambitions, combining indigenous technology with international collaboration.





Agencies







