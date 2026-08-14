



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s HLFT-42 is India’s ambitious next-generation supersonic lead-in fighter trainer, designed to replace the ageing Hawk MK-132 and prepare pilots for advanced fighters such as the TEJAS MK-2 and the AMCA.





The aircraft is being developed as both a trainer and a light combat jet, with advanced avionics, 11 weapon hardpoints, and a maximum take-off weight of 16.5 tons.





The HLFT-42, or Hindustan Lead-in Fighter Trainer-42, was first unveiled as a scale model at Aero India 2023 in Bangalore. HAL initiated the concept in 2017, and by 2023 reported that the project had reached an advanced stage of development.





The Indian Air Force has expressed its intent to induct the HLFT-42 to replace the Hawk MK-132, which has been in service for over 15 years but lacks the sophistication required for training pilots on fifth-generation aircraft.





HAL has positioned the HLFT-42 as a dual-role platform. It will serve as a supersonic trainer capable of replicating the performance and systems of advanced fighters, while also being combat-ready with 11 hardpoints for weapons including ASTRA beyond-visual-range missiles and ASRAAM close-combat missiles. This ensures that pilots can train in realistic combat conditions while also giving the Air Force a versatile light combat aircraft option.





The aircraft is designed as a single-engine, conventionally swept-wing jet with a bubble canopy. Its projected maximum take-off weight is 16,500 kilograms, and HAL envisions it achieving speeds up to Mach 1.8 with an operational ceiling of 18 kilometres.





Advanced avionics will include an Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, infrared search and track sensors, electronic warfare suites, and a fly-by-wire system. These features will allow the HLFT-42 to simulate the sensor fusion and combat environment of modern fighters.





In 2025, HAL issued a Request for Information for a high-thrust engine capable of producing 95–100 kilonewtons of thrust with a lifespan of at least 6,000 hours. This search is critical to ensuring the HLFT-42 can meet its performance targets. Global manufacturers such as GE Aviation, already powering Tejas variants with F404 and F414 engines, are expected to be contenders.





The HLFT-42 is also being developed as the mothership for HAL’s Combat Air Teaming System (CATS), an unmanned weapon system initiative. This integration highlights HAL’s vision of the HLFT-42 as not just a trainer but a central node in India’s future air combat ecosystem. The aircraft is expected to replace planned derivatives of the TEJAS MK-1A and the SEPECAT Jaguar in this role.





HAL has projected that the prototype of the HLFT-42 will roll out in the early 2030s, with induction into the Indian Air Force around 2035. This timeline aligns with the retirement of the Hawk MK-132, ensuring continuity in pilot training.





The HLFT-42 will bridge the gap between subsonic trainers and frontline combat jets, preparing pilots for the high-speed, high-G conditions of modern air combat.





The HLFT-42 program represents a strategic leap in India’s defence self-reliance. By creating an indigenous supersonic trainer with combat capabilities, HAL is addressing a critical training gap while strengthening India’s aerospace industry. The aircraft is expected to become a cornerstone of India’s pilot training pipeline and a symbol of its growing technological maturity in military aviation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







