



The Indian Air Force has issued a Request for Information for the procurement of 12.7x99mm (.50 calibre) sniper rifles intended for the Garud Special Forces.





This marks a significant step in strengthening the long-range precision firepower of the elite unit, which is tasked with critical missions including counter-terrorism, airfield defence, and special operations behind enemy lines.





The calibre specified, 12.7x99mm NATO, is widely recognised as one of the most powerful sniper rifle rounds in service globally. Commonly referred to as the .50 BMG, it provides exceptional range, penetration, and stopping power, making it suitable for both anti-personnel and anti-materiel roles.





Such rifles are capable of engaging targets beyond 1,500 metres and can neutralise lightly armoured vehicles, radar installations, and fortified positions.





The Garud Special Forces, established in 2004, have steadily expanded their operational capabilities. Their role has grown to include missions in high-altitude regions, joint operations with the Army and Navy, and deployments in United Nations peacekeeping contingents.





The induction of heavy-calibre sniper rifles will complement their existing arsenal of assault rifles, carbines, and medium-calibre sniper systems, providing a decisive edge in asymmetric warfare scenarios.





Globally, several models of .50 calibre sniper rifles are in service, including the Barrett M82/M107, the McMillan TAC-50, and the Steyr HS .50. These platforms are known for their ruggedness, accuracy, and adaptability in diverse combat environments.





India’s RFI is expected to attract responses from leading international manufacturers, while domestic firms may also participate under the Make in India program, offering indigenous solutions or licensed production.





The procurement aligns with the Air Force’s broader modernisation drive, which has seen the induction of advanced aircraft, precision-guided munitions, and specialised equipment for its special forces. The Garud SF are increasingly being integrated into tri-service operations, and the addition of .50 calibre sniper rifles will enhance their ability to conduct precision strikes, counter-insurgency missions, and high-value target elimination.





The RFI process will involve detailed evaluation of technical specifications, operational performance, and compatibility with existing systems. Factors such as weight, recoil management, optics integration, and ease of maintenance will be critical in determining the final selection.





The rifles are expected to be equipped with advanced day-night sights, thermal imaging scopes, and ballistic computers to maximise effectiveness in varied operational conditions.





This move also reflects India’s recognition of the evolving nature of modern warfare, where special forces play a pivotal role in achieving strategic objectives. The Garud SF, with enhanced sniper capabilities, will be better positioned to support air operations, secure forward bases, and conduct covert missions in hostile environments.





The induction of these rifles will not only boost the operational confidence of the Garud SF but also signal India’s intent to continuously upgrade its special operations capabilities in line with global standards. The procurement is likely to be fast-tracked, given the pressing need for advanced weaponry in the current security environment.





Agencies







