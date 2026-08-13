



The United Nations Security Council has formally attributed the November 2025 blast near Delhi’s Red Fort to Al‑Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent.





The attribution was made in the 38th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, published on Monday. The attack had claimed the lives of 11 people and injured more than two dozen others.





The report stated that AQIS had evolved from a fragmented organisation into a regional terrorist entity. It highlighted that the group had established logistics and financial networks while operating through decentralised, small and scattered cells rather than large units. The UNSC assessment confirmed that the Red Fort attack was carried out by AQIS.





The report also expressed concern over AQIS attempts to exploit Bangladesh to establish operational cells. This marks a significant development in the attribution of the Red Fort attack, which had earlier been linked to Jaish‑i‑Mohammed by a UN Member State. The UNSC’s 37th report had noted that JiM claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was reported to be connected to the Red Fort blast.





The November 2025 incident occurred at around 7 pm when an explosion ripped through a moving Hyundai i20 near the Red Fort. The vehicle was allegedly driven by Umar Un Nabi, suspected to have carried out the attack as a suicide bomber. He was killed in the blast, which left 11 dead and more than two dozen injured.





The latest UNSC assessment also raised broader concerns about the activities of Al‑Qaida and Islamic State affiliates. It noted that both groups had shown sustained interest in developing chemical and biological weapons over many years. However, they had so far failed to overcome the technical challenges associated with producing such weapons.





The report said instructions on developing chemical and biological agents had been widely circulated in online terrorist communities. It cited material allegedly published by ISIL’s English‑language Invade magazine in February, which included instructions on producing botulinum toxin and cyanide.





The Monitoring Team further noted that ISIL‑K had shown particular interest in ricin and had circulated instructions on developing the toxin over the past year.





The UNSC report underlined the persistent threat posed by terrorist organisations seeking to expand their capabilities. It emphasised the need for vigilance against attempts to weaponize chemical and biological agents, even though technical barriers remain.





Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court has listed the National Investigation Agency’s chargesheet in the Red Fort blast case for cognisance on August 27. The NIA had filed a 7,500‑page chargesheet against 11 accused persons suspected to be behind the attack. The prosecution’s complaint runs into thousands of pages and cites more than 580 witnesses, reflecting the scale of the investigation.





The UNSC’s attribution of the Red Fort blast to AQIS represents a critical development in international counter‑terrorism assessments. It underscores the group’s growing regional footprint and the continuing threat posed by its decentralised cells.





ANI







