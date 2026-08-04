



ideaForge Technology Limited has secured ₹151 crore in government financing to advance the development of its heavy-lift drone ‘Yeti’, a platform designed for military logistics in high-altitude Himalayan regions, The Tribune reported





The funding comes under the Government of India’s Research, Development, and Innovation Fund, which is part of the ₹1 lakh crore RDI program aimed at catalysing deeptech innovation across strategic sectors such as AI, robotics, space, and advanced manufacturing.





The drone is engineered to operate autonomously in extreme terrains and weather conditions, including Himalayan posts at altitudes between 4,000 and 6,000 metres, deserts, forests, and offshore zones.





Logistics in these areas are often disrupted by terrain and climate, leading to delays in supply chains. Yeti is intended to bridge this gap and contribute to the national goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat by providing sovereign capability in aerial logistics.





ideaForge confirmed it has received a Letter of Intent for ₹151 crore in long-term debt financing at a nominal interest rate under the RDI scheme. This capital will be channelled directly into the development of Yeti, which represents a generational leap in India’s ability to design, build, and operate autonomous aerial systems.





The inaugural ‘Enterprise Technology Evaluation’ agreement signing ceremony marked the first disbursement under the RDI program, positioning ideaForge among the earliest beneficiaries of this framework.





Yeti is a vertical take-off and landing platform capable of lifting payloads up to 200 kg and covering ranges of up to 200 km. It can operate day and night from small, semi-prepared launch pads, making it suitable for frontline deployment.





Its mission sets include autonomous aerial delivery of ammunition, equipment, and supplies to forward posts, as well as support for infrastructure construction, industrial logistics, express aerial delivery, offshore resupply, and emergency response missions in inaccessible regions.





The drone is designed to function reliably in extreme environments, with resilience against high-altitude conditions, desert heat, and marine humidity. Its autonomous systems allow it to reduce operator workload and ensure survivability in contested zones.





The platform is expected to significantly reduce reliance on vulnerable road convoys and manned aircraft, offering a safer and more flexible logistics backbone for the armed forces.





Speaking on the development, Ankit Mehta, CEO and co-founder of ideaForge Technology Ltd., emphasised that Yeti represents a generational leap in India’s autonomous design and operational capability.





He noted that the armed forces and logistics networks face the daily challenge of reaching areas where roads end and weather conditions obstruct conventional supply routes. Yeti is intended to provide a transformative solution to these challenges.





The government’s confidence in ideaForge reflects its broader strategy to strengthen indigenous defence technology and ensure self-reliance in critical sectors.





By supporting Yeti’s development, the RDI program is not only enabling military logistics innovation but also reinforcing India’s position as a leader in deeptech and aerospace engineering.





Agencies







