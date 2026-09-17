Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has formally signed a contract with KNDS on 17 September 2026 for the supply of 126 THL20 turrets to equip the Light Combat Helicopter Prachand fleet.





This agreement represents a significant milestone in strengthening the helicopter’s firepower and is closely aligned with India’s defence modernisation program.





The supplier, KNDS, is a leading European defence group formed by the merger of Krauss-Maffei Wegmann and Nexter Defence Systems. The turrets are newly manufactured and built around the 20M621 gun, which uses NATO-standard 20×102mm ammunition.





They are designed for seamless compatibility with the Prachand’s sighting and fire-control systems, ensuring smooth integration into the helicopter’s existing architecture.





KNDS has a proven track record in India, having earlier supplied 136 THL20 turrets for the Advanced Light Helicopter. This precedent demonstrates the company’s reliability and experience in supporting Indian rotary-wing platforms. The THL20 itself is derived from the THL30 turret already in service on Tiger attack helicopters, giving it a strong pedigree in combat aviation.





The turret features a lightweight and compact design optimised for helicopter integration. Its low recoil system ensures stability during firing, while advanced sighting integration provides high accuracy. These attributes make it particularly effective for close air support and anti-armour missions, enhancing the operational role of the Prachand in high-altitude combat environments.





Although the turrets are imported, the deal is aligned with the ‘Make in India’ initiative. KNDS has expanded partnerships with Indian firms such as SMPP for ammunition production, thereby contributing to domestic capability building. The company also supplies 30mm 30M791 guns for Rafale aircraft and precision-guided munitions, further strengthening its footprint in India’s defence ecosystem.





Strategically, the integration of the THL20 turrets will enhance the Prachand’s combat effectiveness. The helicopter is already armed with Dhruvastra anti-tank guided missiles, Mistral-2 air-to-air missiles, 70mm rockets, and a chin-mounted cannon. The addition of the THL20 turrets ensures greater versatility and precision in close combat scenarios.





There are, however, risks and trade-offs associated with the contract. India will remain dependent on a European supplier for spares and upgrades, which could have cost implications compared to indigenous turret development.





Integration timelines must also align with HAL’s delivery schedule for 156 Prachand helicopters, beginning in 2028 under contracts worth ₹62,700 crore signed with the Ministry of Defence.





This contract underscores HAL’s commitment to equipping the Prachand fleet with advanced weapon systems while balancing indigenous development with selective imports.





It strengthens India’s defence industrial base, enhances the helicopter’s firepower, and ensures that the Prachand remains a formidable platform in the years ahead.





ANI







